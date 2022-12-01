Arrow 100 pips

Scalping indicator for any currency pair and any timeframe. The indicator shows with arrows the likely price reversal points based on the laws of market regularity. The indicator does not redraw its signals. When an arrow appears, the indicator can send a signal to the trader on a mobile phone, as well as on email. The indicator is very easy to set up. It has only one parameter for setting signals "Period". By changing this parameter, you will change the accuracy of the indicator signals and the number.





Ready trading strategy for trading with this indicator:

We install the indicator on any currency pair.

Recommended period M5, M30, H1.

We are waiting for the indicator arrow to appear. If a blue arrow appears, open a buy order. If a red arrow appears, open a sell order.

TakeProfit is set at 25 points (if we trade on the main currencies GBPUSD, EURUSD). StopLoss put 55 points.

The lot size is determined depending on the size of the balance. We recommend adding 0.01 lots for every $200 of balance. If you have a balance of $400, then you should open orders with a lot of 0.04





Benefits of the indicator:

not redrawn

the arrow appears at the beginning of the candle

very easy to set up

designed for scalping

signal accuracy up to 94%

works with all major currency pairs





Indicator settings: