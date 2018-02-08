Semaphore and ABC Pattern

5
  1. The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period.
  2. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio.
  3. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart.
  4. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
Please visit our blog for step by step strategy guide about the indicator and to study actual trades with explanations.

Indicator parameters

  • ShowSemafors - show or hide the semaphores (default true)
  • PeriodLast - checks the specified number of previous bars to see if they are lower/higher than current semaphore (default 12.0)
  • PeriodPips - checks if the current High(Low) is higher(lower) than the last High(Low) between the specified number of pips (default 34.0)
  • PeriodBars - you can input the minimum number of bars which are required for a new extremal semaphore to occur (default 234.0)
  • WidthLow - width of lower semaphore point (default 5)
  • WidthMed - width of medium semaphore point (default 5)
  • WidthExtr - width of extremal semaphore point (default 5)
  • BarsCount - bars from which semaphores start drawing on the chart (default 3000)
  • ShowTriangles - show or hide the triangles (default true)
  • FillUp - filling the triangle with the chosen color (default false)
  • ShowMarks - show mark with the price of the side on triangle (default true)
  • BuyTriangle - color of the Buy Triangle (default is blue)
  • SellTriangle - color of the Sell Triangle (default is red)
  • BuyMark - color of the buy price mark (default dodger blue)
  • SellMark - color of the sell price mark (default red)
  • Width - width of lines which forms the triangles (default 3)
  • ShowAlert - desktop alert for semaphore (default true)
  • ShowAlertTr - desktop alert for triangles (default true)
  • PushAlert - mobile phone alert for semaphore (default true)
  • PushAlertTr - mobile phone alert for triangles (default true)


How to configure the indicator?

  • The indicator is configured with default settings which are most effective.
  • If you want to experiment and try different settings you can open Indicator list, choose AI_Semaphore+ABC and click on " Inputs" tab.
  • Check the Screenshots to see how to input your parameters correctly.

Сheck the specified number of previous bars to see if they are lower/higher than current semaphore.

Reviews 6
faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2021.07.10 02:33 
 

I have had this since June 25th. The premise is good and I understand how it may benefit the trader. I have 5 different semaphores, and many were free, but adding the triangle makes good sense. However, unless you are sitting at the computer and flipping through 28 pairs and a multitude of time frames, it will be difficult to catch the trade. I am a swing trader and I understand it takes time for the triangle to appear, but what do they call it when a signal shows up and then disappears? Isn't that called "repainting? I have had triangles show up, but disappear. In fairness, the indicator is not expensive, but nobody should only be given five activations. I trade on many devices and in two weeks I only have two activations remaining. If things change I will update the review for the others. Update. Many of the signals have played out well. As promised, I revisited the review and moved the rating.

intan08
1388
intan08 2020.09.15 14:20 
 

Very useful!

Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
6469
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung 2020.08.03 20:22 
 

Interesting indicator. Help me to decide the entry order TP SL. It can be used with reverse martingale strategy or trailing moving EA. Great!

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CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
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The indicator shows when every market session starts and finishes in colored frame box. It includes the Stop Hunt Boxes which shows pockets of liquidity, found at places where traders put their stop losses on existing positions. Contains EMA crossover alert on 50 EMA , 200 EMA and 800 EMA . It can be used in many Forex strategies and for easier observe of the chart. Indicator parameters NumberOfDays - period of drawing the frames, default is 50 days; Draw_asian_box - draw the box of Asian sess
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The Average Daily Range shows the dynamic levels of average pip range  on a pair measured based on the daily Highs and Lows over a certain periods. You can use the ADR to visualize potential price action  outside the average daily move. When ADR is above average, it means that the daily volatility is higher  than usual. The ADR can be helpful in setting targets for positions. If the ADR shows you that a pair has an average daily range of 80 pips, then it might be wise to tighten up your target
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faithdefender
1746
faithdefender 2021.07.10 02:33 
 

I have had this since June 25th. The premise is good and I understand how it may benefit the trader. I have 5 different semaphores, and many were free, but adding the triangle makes good sense. However, unless you are sitting at the computer and flipping through 28 pairs and a multitude of time frames, it will be difficult to catch the trade. I am a swing trader and I understand it takes time for the triangle to appear, but what do they call it when a signal shows up and then disappears? Isn't that called "repainting? I have had triangles show up, but disappear. In fairness, the indicator is not expensive, but nobody should only be given five activations. I trade on many devices and in two weeks I only have two activations remaining. If things change I will update the review for the others. Update. Many of the signals have played out well. As promised, I revisited the review and moved the rating.

Stoyan Roev
1669
Reply from developer Stoyan Roev 2021.07.22 16:23
Thank you very much for this objective and detailed review of our product. We doubled our activiations to 10 per customer. Currently we are working on scanner for our indicator, so we can get rid of the annoying flipping through all the trading pairs, but for now you can use the alerts to receive notification when ABC Pattern is appeared. About repainting of the triangles, we provide strategy guide how to enter safe in the market only at retests, not just directly after the ABC Pattern apear on the chart. You can learn more at our Blog page. We are happy to receive such feedback, so we can improve our products and provide better quality for our clients.
intan08
1388
intan08 2020.09.15 14:20 
 

Very useful!

Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung
6469
Sukunthakan Ngernbamrung 2020.08.03 20:22 
 

Interesting indicator. Help me to decide the entry order TP SL. It can be used with reverse martingale strategy or trailing moving EA. Great!

mark epsley
290
mark epsley 2020.01.29 13:23 
 

Excellent indicator. Use as part of my strategy with market structure. 5 Stars!

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2019.03.26 03:21 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Daniel Gomes
400
Daniel Gomes 2018.09.05 15:25 
 

Simply the best indicator I've ever used. At least so far it's been terrific at generating lucrative signals. With the default settings I got 84% of hits using 2 time-frames to confirm the entries.

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