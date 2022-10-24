Daily drawdown MT4

Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading.

This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels.

The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of checking multiple sections of the trading platform, traders can view the most important account information in one simple and readable panel.

Main Features:

Real-time monitoring of balance and equity

Display of start balance, day start balance, and maximum daily balance

Drawdown calculation based on start balance, daily balance, and maximum daily balance

Floating drawdown display based on the difference between balance and equity

Option to show the worst open position drawdown

Customizable dashboard position, size, colors, font, and currency display

Built-in Help and Info sections inside the panel

Simple, lightweight, and suitable for daily trading and scalping

This dashboard is especially useful for traders who want to keep their account health, risk level, and capital status visible at all times while trading. It helps users stay aware of drawdown pressure and make more disciplined decisions.

MT5 version

We welcome your suggestions and feedback to improve this indicator. Your ideas help us make the tool more useful, practical, and trader-friendly.

Stay in touch with us. We are programming for you for free.

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MQL5