Market Session Pro

The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds by detecting major supply and demand areas.

These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open.

It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session.

This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses.

The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your broker offers.

Best used on 1 minute to 1 hour time frames.

MT4 Version

Let us know what you think about correcting this indicator. If accepted, it will be applied immediately.

This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.


Video Market Session Pro
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Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
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Daily drawdown MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading. This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels. The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of ch
Scissors Pattern MT4
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Configure scaffolding charts and signals based on the scissor pattern, which works great at low times. Buy and sell signs based on 2 previous candle patterns It works on the active time form, and when detecting the pattern in 4 time frames, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and one hour, the alert can be set to notify us of the formation of this pattern. MetaTrader version 5 click here How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the marker places a scissors mark on the candlest
PFractals MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference: MetaTrader version 5 click here Advantages:      Works on all instruments and time series,      Does not redraw its results,      Comparison depth is adjustable,      Works well with any popular strategy,      Adjust the power of fractals Input settings:      Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.      Marker distance from the candlestick You can contact u
CParabolicSAR MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on ParabolicSAR. This indicator does not change the trend easily and does not change the trend until it receives a clause and approval. This indicator can be used for trail stop or trend detection. MT5 Version benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,         Does not redraw its results,         Comparison depth is adjustable,         Works well with any popular strategy,         The power of the areas is adjustable, We assure you that we welcome any
Market Session Visual MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Market Session Pro MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Versatile tool MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
MT5 Version A versatile tool You do not need any other tools with this tool. You can enable or disable all indicators. Their values ​​are adjustable. In the first line you will see a summary of your account status. p: The amount of your profit or loss BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance EP: Equity daily earnings WP: Your weekly profit MP: Your monthly profit The next line shows each of the time frames you selected. Chikou: The Chikou process KT: The trend of the K and T li
Golden Phoenix
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Advanced Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. MT5 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with
Nasdaq 5 Gage MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT5 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
CheckList MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
4 (2)
Indicators
One of the basic needs of every trader is to have a checklist to enter every position. Of course, using pen and paper may not be convenient forever. With this indicator, you can have a small checklist next to the screen for each of your charts and use it for better use in your trades. MT5 Version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Market Performance MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicators
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized. MT5 version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
PivotePoint MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Unlike many other indicators including the moving average indicator, Pivot Point can be a leading indicator. In these systems, the price levels of the previous period are used to determine the critical points instead of relying on the current price performance. Such an approach provides a clear framework for traders to plan their trades in the best possible way. You can use this method and its combination with the methods you want to build and use a powerful trading setup. MT5 version Let us kno
SP2L Signals MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
SP2LS is a lightweight and practical trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential entry areas, stop-loss levels, and take-profit zones directly on the chart. The indicator uses price action logic together with a moving average filter to display possible buy and sell setups. It also provides visual risk/reward zones, making trade planning easier, faster, and more organized. SP2LS is especially useful for traders who want a simple chart-based tool for monitoring signals, risk area
Capital Guard Pro EA MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Capital Guard Pro EA – Smart Risk Protection for MT5 Capital Guard Pro EA is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to help traders protect their trading capital, control drawdown, and manage profit targets automatically. This tool works as a safety layer on your MetaTrader 5 account. It monitors your account equity in real time and can automatically close positions when the defined drawdown limit or profit target is reached. Key Features Automatic position closing based on drawd
PFractals
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This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference: MetaTrader version 4 click here Advantages:      Works on all instruments and time series,      Does not redraw its results,      Comparison depth is adjustable,      Works well with any popular strategy,      Adjust the power of fractals Input settings:      Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.      Marker distance from the candlestick You can contact us v
Step by step trade BB
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,        It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk. Input settings:         Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero.         Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for exam
CParabolicSAR
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on ParabolicSAR. This indicator does not change the trend easily and does not change the trend until it receives a clause and approval. This indicator can be used for trail stop or trend detection. MT4 Version benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,         Does not redraw its results,         Comparison depth is adjustable,         Works well with any popular strategy,         The power of the areas is adjustable, We assure you that we welcome any
Sdp robot
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Be sure to consult with me before buying. The robot trades based on support and resistance levels. You can use weekly and monthly times for less risk. More risk in daily and 4-hour times. Be sure to disable the robot at news times.Works on all currency pairs, indices, commodities and metals. Only observing the trade at the time of news will make this robot profitable. Automatic news management will be added in future versions. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,       
Scissors Pattern
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Configure scaffolding charts and signals based on the scissor pattern, which works great at low times. Buy and sell signs based on 2 previous candle patterns It works on the active time form, and when detecting the pattern in 4 time frames, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and one hour, the alert can be set to notify us of the formation of this pattern. MetaTrader version 4 click here How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the marker places a scissors mark on the candle
Harmonic Pro
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Indicators
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 Find charts and signals based on harmonic patterns, which work great in 1-hour timeframes and up. Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows: 0: ABC_D 1: ABCD_E 2: 3Drive 3: 5_0 4: Gartley 5: Bat 6: Crab 7: Butterfly 8: Cypher 9: NenStar 10: Shark 11: AntiBat 12: AntiGartley 13: AntiCrab 14: AntiButterfly 15: AntiCypher 16: AntiNenStar 17: AntiShark How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Market Performance
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized. MT4 version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Versatile tool
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
MT4 Version A versatile tool You do not need any other tools with this tool. You can enable or disable all indicators. Their values ​​are adjustable. In the first line you will see a summary of your account status. p: The amount of your profit or loss BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance EP: Equity daily earnings WP: Your weekly profit MP: Your monthly profit The next line shows each of the time frames you selected. Chikou: The Chikou process KT: The trend of the K and T li
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
IndexScalper
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $333! Next price --> $1111 The robot only works on the Nasdaq for 30 minutes or less Please contact me for optimal settings. The robot only trades two times a day in American Time. Very low risk. Limits specified. Opens only one position. Martingale does not. Absolutely scalp. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Nasdaq 5 Gage MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT4 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
Transaction Manager MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Capital management robot: automatically manage the volume of your positions with this expert. With this robot, you can automatically manage the volume of your positions. It will be possible for you to log in with multiple TPs. Also, three Dravidian indicators, sessions and candle end timer have been added to this expert. You can quickly make any changes you need in your transactions by using the position management and order management section. Very practical and easy to use. There are other rob
Daily drawdown MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading. This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels. The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of ch
CandelTimer MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
300 downloads without review ? !!!! If continued. I will not share any product for free. :( Small and very simple timer next to the current price to show the end time of the current candle Very useful and important for scalpers and those who work on price action.   We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
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