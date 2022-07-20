Nasdaq 5 Gage MT5
- Indicators
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 227.18
- Activations: 10
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund.
This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator.
This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%.
Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator.
You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.