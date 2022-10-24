Daily drawdown MT4
- Kambiz Shahriarynasab
- Version: 231.328
- Mise à jour: 28 mars 2023
- Activations: 10
It is a very simple indicator to display daily loss percentage, open position loss percentage, monthly loss percentage and monthly profit percentage.
We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐