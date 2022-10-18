Daily drawdown MT5
- Indicators
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 250.430
- Updated: 30 April 2026
- Activations: 20
Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading.
This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels.
The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of checking multiple sections of the trading platform, traders can view the most important account information in one simple and readable panel.
Main Features:
- Real-time monitoring of balance and equity
- Display of start balance, day start balance, and maximum daily balance
- Drawdown calculation based on start balance, daily balance, and maximum daily balance
- Floating drawdown display based on the difference between balance and equity
- Option to show the worst open position drawdown
- Customizable dashboard position, size, colors, font, and currency display
- Built-in Help and Info sections inside the panel
- Simple, lightweight, and suitable for daily trading and scalping
This dashboard is especially useful for traders who want to keep their account health, risk level, and capital status visible at all times while trading. It helps users stay aware of drawdown pressure and make more disciplined decisions.
We welcome your suggestions and feedback to improve this indicator. Your ideas help us make the tool more useful, practical, and trader-friendly.
Stay in touch with us. We are programming for you for free.
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