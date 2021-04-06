Max Min Trend
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 April 2021
- Activations: 5
The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn.
Input parameters:
BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator
maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows
line - true - Enabled display of the connecting line