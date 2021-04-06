Max Min Trend

The MaxMinTrend indicator displays the highs and lows of the price on the chart. This indicator was created to simplify the determination of trend directions, as well as to support open positions, by transferring Stoploss to the current highs and lows of the price, thereby making a large profit. This indicator is not redrawn.

Input parameters:

BarsCount - 1000 - Number of bars to draw the indicator

maxmin - true - Enabled display of Highs and Lows

line - true - Enabled display of the connecting line
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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