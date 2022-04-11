Harmonic Pro

Only 5 copies of the EA at $30!

Next price --> $45

Find charts and signals based on harmonic patterns, which work great in 1-hour timeframes and up.

Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows:

0: ABC_D
1: ABCD_E
2: 3Drive
3: 5_0
4: Gartley
5: Bat
6: Crab
7: Butterfly
8: Cypher
9: NenStar
10: Shark
11: AntiBat
12: AntiGartley
13: AntiCrab
14: AntiButterfly
15: AntiCypher
16: AntiNenStar
17: AntiShark

How to use:

When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
ٍ EN1: trade price
SL: stop loss
TP1: take profit 1
TP2: take profit 2
type: The type of harmonic pattern can be identified based on the above numbers.

Due to the above numbers, you will have a good entry point, loss limit and profit limit.

Inputs:
Depth: Comparison depth
Deviation: Accuracy of comparison
Percent move AB: Minimum move in the first wave
Active .... pattern: This template is active
Wrong per 1.5% default: Rate detection error rate

This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.

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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
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Nasdaq 5 Gage MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT5 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
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The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
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Daily drawdown MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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CandelTimer MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
300 downloads without review ? !!!! If continued. I will not share any product for free. :( Small and very simple timer next to the current price to show the end time of the current candle Very useful and important for scalpers and those who work on price action.   We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
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Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi
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Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi 2022.04.21 15:05 
 

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