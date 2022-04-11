Harmonic Pro
- Indicators
-
Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 224.10
- Activations: 5
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30!
Next price --> $45
Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows:
0: ABC_D
1: ABCD_E
2: 3Drive
3: 5_0
4: Gartley
5: Bat
6: Crab
7: Butterfly
8: Cypher
9: NenStar
10: Shark
11: AntiBat
12: AntiGartley
13: AntiCrab
14: AntiButterfly
15: AntiCypher
16: AntiNenStar
17: AntiShark
How to use:
When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
ٍ EN1: trade price
SL: stop loss
TP1: take profit 1
TP2: take profit 2
type: The type of harmonic pattern can be identified based on the above numbers.
Due to the above numbers, you will have a good entry point, loss limit and profit limit.
Inputs:
Depth: Comparison depth
Deviation: Accuracy of comparison
Percent move AB: Minimum move in the first wave
Active .... pattern: This template is active
Wrong per 1.5% default: Rate detection error rate
This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
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