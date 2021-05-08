PAX Multi TMA HMA 8 for MT4

5

Trade system "PAX Multi TMA/HMA 8"


it is a ready-made trading system for trading on any instrument and any timeframe.


Completely ready for manual trading and use in robots.

Not redrawn.


It is convenient to work on timeframes M30, H1, H4.

Tested on metals, currency pairs, oil, international stocks, Russian stocks, cryptocurrencies, monetary and cryptocurrency indices.


What the trading system consists of:


1. The main channel of price movement named Medina.
May be of 3 colors:
red - downtrend,
yellow - the trend is changing,
green - a growing trend.
It can be based on the current timeframe or higher.


2. Laterals - lateral canals of the medina.
They clearly show how far the price bounced in order to make the right decision to open and close positions or build up the grid.


3. HMA lines.
Two Hull Moving Average lines automatically filter signals.
They can be based on the current or higher timeframes.


4. CCI filter (Commodity Channel Index)
Automatically filters unnecessary signals, allows you to reduce the balance drawdown.


5. Arrows - signals.
Shows where it is necessary to open a new position and close opposite orders.

6. Placard of the state of the price.
To the right of the chart, the distances in points from the Bid price to the corresponding channel lateral are displayed.
This makes it possible to understand how profitable the deal will be if you open an order at the current price.


Strategies for working with the trading system:


1. High profit.

Orders are opened at each arrow of the signal. The entire grid of orders is closed as soon as an opposite signal appears.
At this moment, you can open a reverse order.


2. Low risk.
Orders are opened only on the accompanying trend.
For example, if the arrow is green and the trend color is also green, you can open a buy order.
A new pyramiding order must be opened at the next green arrow, but not more often than 100 points later.
All orders are closed if the trend color has changed. In our example, the trend color turns yellow or red - close the order grid.


3. Opposite orders.
This strategy will reduce the drawdown of the account balance and minimize risks.
The strategy works on hedging accounts.
Orders are opened for each arrow.
And they close in the following order:
1. If a green arrow is encountered and the trend color is green or yellow, close all short orders.
2. If a red arrow is drawn and the trend color is red or yellow, close all long orders.


A detailed description of the trading system parameters can be found in the corresponding section of the help link into the indicator.

Here you can also send suggestions for the development of the system in the form of comments.


Reviews 5
Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2021.09.26 23:06 
 

When price breaks above or below the outer band of the TMA, it is an excellent predictor for a price reversal. When used together with fractal level and market structure you have the tools for great success.

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murod1985
76
murod1985 2023.09.03 10:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Valentov
1237
Reply from developer Pavel Valentov 2023.09.04 07:44
Hello. Indeed, the photo captured an experimental trade advisor. This advisor has long been outdated. Debugging of the new advisor based on the strategy of this indicator and the new Benefit Predictor has now been completed. The advisor showed good growth and recovery factors, and will be presented for sale on the marketplace this week.
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2023.06.14 12:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Valentov
1237
Reply from developer Pavel Valentov 2023.06.14 13:23
Thank you for your feedback and interest in my products! Indeed, the idea of this indicator is to show where the price will be in the near future.
In most cases, it works and allows you to make a decent profit.
elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.03.07 19:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pavel Valentov
1237
Reply from developer Pavel Valentov 2023.03.07 19:38
Thank you for these good words. Already work on MT5 version.
Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2021.09.26 23:06 
 

When price breaks above or below the outer band of the TMA, it is an excellent predictor for a price reversal. When used together with fractal level and market structure you have the tools for great success.

Pavel Valentov
1237
Reply from developer Pavel Valentov 2021.09.28 10:52
Thank you for your advice!
Pasteur Bagenzinikindi
867
Pasteur Bagenzinikindi 2021.08.30 05:30 
 

Great indicator. Pricy but worth the moneye

Pavel Valentov
1237
Reply from developer Pavel Valentov 2021.08.30 09:56
Thanks for your feedback. The product is constantly improving. All your wishes will be taken into account in the new versions of the indicator.
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