Smart Signal Generation

Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator

Overview

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated risk management levels.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Key Features Multi-Strategy Analysis

  • EMA Crossover System (50/200 periods) for identifying major trend directions

  • ADX Trend Filter to measure trend strength and validity

  • SuperTrend Indicator for volatility-based trend confirmation

  • Hull Moving Average for smoother, more responsive trend detection

Professional Dashboard Interface

  • Real-time monitoring of 28 currency pairs + gold

  • Color-coded signals (Green for BUY, Red for SELL, Gray for NEUTRAL)

  • Complete trade setup including Entry Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

  • Strategy confirmation columns showing each system's current bias

  • Win rate percentage for each instrument based on historical performance

Smart Signal Generation

  • Multi-confirmation system requires at least 3 of 4 strategies to agree

  • Risk-managed positions with automatic 1:2 risk-reward ratio calculation

  • Real-time updates refreshing every second for the most current market analysis

Trading Strategies Incorporated

This indicator combines the most powerful trend-following methodologies:

  1. Moving Average Crossover (50/200 EMA) - The classic trend identification system

  2. Average Directional Index (ADX) - Filters only strong, valid trends

  3. SuperTrend Indicator - Volatility-adjusted trend following with stop loss guidance

  4. Hull Moving Average - Reduced lag for earlier trend detection

Benefits for Traders For Beginner Traders

  • Clear visual signals eliminate analysis paralysis

  • Complete trade setup with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

  • Educational value by showing how multiple strategies confirm each other

  • Risk management built-in with proper risk-reward ratios

For Advanced Traders

  • Multi-currency monitoring without switching charts

  • Strategy confirmation across multiple timeframes and systems

  • Customizable parameters for each strategy component

  • Time-saving analysis across all major pairs simultaneously

For Professional Traders

  • Institutional-grade analysis in a single dashboard

  • Historical performance metrics for each instrument

  • Simultaneous correlation analysis across currency markets

  • Efficient portfolio management tool for multiple positions

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1 and M15)

  • Currency Pairs: 28 major and cross pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, and more

  • System Requirements: Standard MT4 installation

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second refresh)

Pricing & Value

Why this indicator is worth every penny:

  • Replaces 4+ individual indicators saving you $200+ in separate purchases

  • Saves 2-3 hours daily on market analysis across multiple pairs

  • Potentially increases profitability through confirmed, high-probability signals

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What platform do I need to use this indicator?

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It requires a standard MT4 installation to function correctly.

2. How are the main BUY/SELL signals generated?

A signal is generated only when there is a strong consensus among the built-in strategies. The dashboard requires at least 3 out of the 4 indicators (EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, Hull Moving Average) to agree on a trend direction before it issues a clear BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signal.

3. Can I adjust the settings for the individual indicators?

Yes. The dashboard offers customizable parameters for each of the four strategy components. This allows advanced traders to fine-tune the indicator to their specific trading style and preferences.

4. What instruments does the dashboard cover?

The dashboard monitors a total of 29 instruments: 28 major and cross-currency Forex pairs (like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) plus Gold (XAU/USD).

5. What are the best timeframes to use with this dashboard?

While the indicator works on all timeframes, it has been optimized for the H1 (1-Hour) and M15 (15-Minute) charts to achieve the best performance.

6. How does the indicator determine the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels?

The Stop Loss level is guided by the volatility-based SuperTrend indicator. The Take Profit level is then automatically calculated to provide a fixed 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring your potential profit is twice your potential risk on every trade setup.

7. What happens if the strategies don't agree?

If fewer than three strategies align on a direction, the dashboard will display a NEUTRAL signal, indicated by the color Gray. This is a built-in filter to help you avoid trading in uncertain or sideways markets.

8. How is the "Win Rate" shown on the dashboard calculated?

The win rate percentage displayed for each instrument is based on historical performance. The indicator backtests its signal-generation strategy over past market data to provide a historical probability metric for its signals.

9. Is this an automated trading robot (EA)?

No, this is a trading indicator, not an automated robot. It provides a complete trade setup with an entry price, stop loss, and take profit level, but you are responsible for manually executing and managing the trade.

10. Do I need to buy four separate indicators to make this work?

No, you do not. The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is an all-in-one tool. It integrates the functionality of the EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, and Hull Moving Average into a single dashboard, saving you the cost and chart space of purchasing and loading them individually.


Recommended products
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
Experts
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicators
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Currency RSI
Lobar Berdiyarova
Indicators
Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Comprehensive Market Analysis in One Tool User-Friendly and Versatile for All Traders This indicator simplifies market analysis by evaluating the strength of 28 forex currency pairs, along with Gold, Silver, and other selected instruments. By using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and ATR-based bands, it provides a structured view of market movements, assisting traders in making informed decisions. Identify Market Trends Efficiently The indicator helps ass
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
Indicators
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
Utilities
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
Indicators
The Accurate Gold indicator is a user-friendly tool that is both  intuitive and simple to use , regardless of traders' level of experience. It is designed for traders seeking precise signals on the M5 timeframe in the gold market. This indicator employs advanced mathematical algorithms to analyze price movements and volume dynamics, generating accurate buy and sell signals. The distinctive features of this indicator, including its non-repainting nature, provide traders with valuable insights in
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
Experts
The News Robo Expert Advisor is a powerful tool designed to assist news traders in opening pending orders with hidden stop loss during news releases. It offers several features that enhance your trading experience and protect your trades. One of the key features of News Robo is the hidden stop loss, which is ideal for news traders who prefer to conceal their stop loss from market maker brokers. The stop loss is automatically revealed once a profitable position is achieved, allowing you to secure
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
BonosuAttack
Anthonius Soruh
Indicators
Bonsosu attack is Binary indicator for binary option trade highly winrate and highly return ........... Design for full auto trade with bot or connetor from MT4 to Binary Broker ...____ Easy to use, No repaint,,, ___  Time frame M1 only, ..... ___  Work with 28 forex pair without martingale, ....__  Support all binary broker, .... Trading with experation ..... 
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
Indicators
The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1 . When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
Utilities
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
Indicators
Main purpose: "Pin Bars" is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works: The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the direction of
FREE
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
Utilities
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Smart Currency Strength
Francesco Baldi
Indicators
Smart Currency Strength   is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength tre
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Renko Star is an mt4 arrow type indicator that is designed to trade renko charts , this indicator has a backtesting dashboard that tells the trader usefull info such as winrate and points won , it also give tp and sl in atr x multiplication, this indicator gives its signal on bar open or intra bar and it has a yellow mark that will mark the exact price where the signal were given , the way to use this indicator is by opening a buy or sell acorrding to the arrow given by the indicator and to set
MarketPowerScalper
Anatolii Khlenov
Experts
MarketPowerScalper is a multi-currency scalping bot that trades the EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, and GBPUSD pairs on the MT4 platform. MarketPowerScalper makes buy and sell decisions using a unique algorithm developed by the bot's creator. MarketPowerScalper requires no additional settings; simply enter StopLoss, TakeProfit, and Lot, and it's ready to go. By default, StopLoss and TakeProfit are set to 40 pips. After a buy or sell, MarketPowerScalper will notify you with an audible signal. MarketPower
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
Indicators
The TMA AI Bands indicator is based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) with dynamic upper and lower bands and clear buy/sell arrows plotted directly on the chart. It features integrated AI for adaptive optimization and guarantees no repaint, providing precise reversal signals when price touches the bands. Pairs: works with all currency pairs Recommended timeframes: D1 / W1 / MN Configurable external variables: TimeFrame – calculation period HalfLength – smoothing of the average BandsDeviatio
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
Indicators
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicators
The   Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro   is a comprehensive   multi-symbol monitoring tool   that automatically tracks   Donchian channel breakouts   across various trading instruments and timeframes. This advanced scanner continuously analyzes price action using the classic   Donchian channel methodology , identifying significant breakout patterns as they develop across your selected portfolio of symbols. The system presents these trading opportunities through an intuitive   color-coded button int
Price Matrix
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
Indicators
The dashboard indicator has been designed to quickly show the trader the price movements of various currency pairs.   The user is able to select 3 different timeframes to analyse. When the pip difference for each respective timeframe is either positive or negative, the pair block will be coloured green or red respectively. This allows the trader to view which timeframes are in agreement, as well as the pip movements therein.   A good visual tool to view multiple pairs and timeframes at once.   T
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
Indicators
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
Indicators
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Superb Scalper MT4
Anshaal Rehman
Indicators
Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
Trend StarteR
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicators
Trend StarteR is a multi RSI based indicator that gives up and downtrend signals in form of arrows, the indicator was made to predict possible trend and help traders to take part in trading those trends, this indicator doesnt repaint ore back paint , this indicator signal doesn't delay. ================= Recommendations : low spread broker, any time frame, but better stick to M5 and above to beat the spread. ================================== Parameters : first, second,and third RSI periods up
Buyers of this product also purchase
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
Indicators
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicators
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
Indicators
Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
Indicators
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicators
This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicators
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following 100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments: forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, indices, stocks.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average Moving Avera
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicators
Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
Indicators
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicators
CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator focuses on two take profit levels and very tight stoploss, the whole idea is to scalp the market on higher time frames starting from m15 and higher as these timeframes doesnt get effected alot by spread and broker commision, the indicator give buy/sell signals based on price divergeance strategy where it plots a buy arrow with tp/sl levels when a bullish divergence conditions are fully met,same goes for sell arrows, the arrow prints on candle close and doesnt repaint live, some si
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
Indicators
PUMPING STATION – Your Personal All-inclusive strategy Introducing PUMPING STATION — a revolutionary Forex indicator that will transform your trading into an exciting and effective activity! This indicator is not just an assistant but a full-fledged trading system with powerful algorithms that will help you start trading more stable! When you purchase this product, you also get FOR FREE: Exclusive Set Files: For automatic setup and maximum performance. Step-by-step video manual: Learn how to tra
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicators
New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicators
New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicators
Scalping Version <-- Slayer Binary is a binary options one-candle strike arrow indicator. This indicator is not for those seeking the holy grail, as it's an unrealistic approach to trading in general. The indicator gives a steady hit rate, and if used with money management and a daily goal, the indicator will be even more reliable. The indicator comes with many features that are listed below: NOTE: Some signals come delayed on the bar; those signals won't trigger the alert and won't affect overa
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
Indicators
Free Test Drive Available (EURUSD & AUDUSD) Access via the official   BlueDigitsFx Telegram Bot Assistant Test the indicator before upgrading to the full version BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — Powerful MT4 Indicator for Spotting OBV Divergences to Predict Market Reversals The BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence indicator analyzes price and On-Balance Volume (OBV) to identify bullish and bearish divergences, providing early signals of potential trend reversals or continuation. By highlighting divergen
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
Indicators
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
More from author
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
Indicators
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review