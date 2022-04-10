Scissors Pattern MT4

Configure scaffolding charts and signals based on the scissor pattern, which works great at low times.



Buy and sell signs based on 2 previous candle patterns



It works on the active time form, and when detecting the pattern in 4 time frames, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and one hour, the alert can be set to notify us of the formation of this pattern.





How to use:When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the marker places a scissors mark on the candlestick that forms the pattern. Also at other times shows a pattern forming message to the user. As soon as you see the pattern in the right area, you can re-enter the position in the right area to position the scissors and enter the position with a few pips plus spreads at the top or bottom of the scissors pattern. It will give you a good risk to the right's.You can use the MultiPivot indicator to identify the appropriate area.This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.