Transaction Manager MT5

Capital management robot: automatically manage the volume of your positions with this expert.

With this robot, you can automatically manage the volume of your positions. It will be possible for you to log in with multiple TPs.
Also, three Dravidian indicators, sessions and candle end timer have been added to this expert.
You can quickly make any changes you need in your transactions by using the position management and order management section.
Very practical and easy to use.
There are other robots in the market, but how to use them is difficult, so we recommend that you definitely try this robot.


MetaTrader version 4 click here


You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or this place. We are ready to answer you.

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MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
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