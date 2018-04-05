Transaction Manager MT5

Capital management robot: automatically manage the volume of your positions with this expert.

With this robot, you can automatically manage the volume of your positions. It will be possible for you to log in with multiple TPs.

Also, three Dravidian indicators, sessions and candle end timer have been added to this expert.

You can quickly make any changes you need in your transactions by using the position management and order management section.

Very practical and easy to use.

There are other robots in the market, but how to use them is difficult, so we recommend that you definitely try this robot.





MetaTrader version 4 click here





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