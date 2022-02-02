CParabolicSAR
- Indicators
- Kambiz Shahriarynasab
- Version: 222.2
- Activations: 5
This indicator is based on ParabolicSAR. This indicator does not change the trend easily and does not change the trend until it receives a clause and approval. This indicator can be used for trail stop or trend detection.
benefits:
Works on all instruments and time series,
Does not redraw its results,
Comparison depth is adjustable,
Works well with any popular strategy,
The power of the areas is adjustable,
