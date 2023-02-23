PivotePoint MT4
- Indicators
-
Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 230.216
- Activations: 10
Unlike many other indicators including the moving average indicator, Pivot Point can be a leading indicator. In these systems, the price levels of the previous period are used to determine the critical points instead of relying on the current price performance. Such an approach provides a clear framework for traders to plan their trades in the best possible way.
You can use this method and its combination with the methods you want to build and use a powerful trading setup.
Let us know what you think about correcting this indicator. If accepted, it will be applied immediately.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.