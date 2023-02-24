Versatile tool MT4

A versatile tool

You do not need any other tools with this tool.

You can enable or disable all indicators.

Their values ​​are adjustable.

In the first line you will see a summary of your account status.

p: The amount of your profit or loss

BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance

EP: Equity daily earnings

WP: Your weekly profit

MP: Your monthly profit



The next line shows each of the time frames you selected.

Chikou: The Chikou process

KT: The trend of the K and T lines of Ichimoku

Senkou: The Senko Ichi Moko trend

Cloud: The trend of the Ichi Moko cloud

MA: Trend based on two moving origins

Stoch: trend based on stochastic indicator

SAR: Parabolic process based on customized SAR

MA200: Process based on default Moving Origin 200

Eagle: Trend based on a custom indicator that shows the direction of the trend

RSI: RSI value

Up Debit: Debts at the top of the chart

Down Debit: Down Debit Chart

Daily pivot

Weekly Pivot

Mounthly pivot



This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.

You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.





