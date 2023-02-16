Market Performance
- Indicators
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 230.216
- Updated: 16 February 2023
- Activations: 10
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized.
This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.