Ichimotor

5

Ichimotor is a trend based, custom indicator which combines the Ichimoku Cloud and Alligator


Features

  • Trend based Indicator
  • Does not repaint
  • No False signals
  • Works on all timeframe
  • Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks


Input Parameters

  • Show Indicator after Testing: True/False
  • Sound an alert: True/False
  • Send an email: True/False
  • Send a notification: True/False


Signals

  • The signals are generated when there is intersection of the Alligator with the Ichimoku Cloud
    • Thick green Up arrows - Buy
    • Thick red Down arrows - Sell


Trading Method

  • Check the trend with crossing of Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B
    • Uptrend: Senkou Span A is above Senkou Span B
    • Downtrend: Senkou Span A is below Senkou Span B
  • Buy: When Green arrow appears in an Uptrend
  • Sell: When Red arrow appears in a Downtrend
  • Green arrows in Downtrend: Ignore/No action
  • Red arrows in Uptrend: Ignore/No action

Take Profit and Stop loss

  • Take profit: Profit should be taken while
    • In a Sell position: Green arrow appears
    • In a Buy position: Red arrow appears
  • Stop Loss:
    • For a Buy position: appearance of Red arrow
    • For a Sell position: appearance of Green arrow

Timeframe:

  • Works on all timeframe
  • Best TF for intraday trading: M1, M5
  • Best TF for positional trading: H1, H4

Money Management

  • Martingale can be used to recover losses if any

Caution

  • Do not trade when both Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B are flat
Reviews 3
PaulMam
40
PaulMam 2017.10.01 04:46 
 

Great indicator!!!. I really appreciate the simplicity of Vijay’s products which is not only easy to understand but also very profitable. The indicator reasonably priced compared and has great potential. I have rented 2 of his products and will definitely recommend trying them. Thanks again for such a wonderful product and good luck. Looking forward to trying out your new products

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
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Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
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Moving Clouds EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
3 (1)
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Moving Clouds EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with two moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud . Moving Clouds EA derives its signal by the following method: Buy Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from below upwards. Sell Signal : By intersection of Moving Averages with the Ichimoku Cloud from above downwards. Input Parameters Settings for Ichimoku : Time Frame - Ichimoku's Time Frame. Senkou Span A - Value for Senkou Span A. Senkou
Moving Band
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Indicators
Moving band is a trend based, custom indicator which combines multiple Moving Averages and Bollinger Band . Features Trend based Indicator Does not repaint No False Signals Works on all Time Frames Applicable on Forex, Indices and Stocks Input Parameters Show Indicator after Testing : True/False Sound an alert : True/False Send an email : True/False Send a notification : True/False Signals The signals are generated with intersection of multiple Moving Averages with mid Bollinger Band Buy when
MArket Wave
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
5 (1)
Indicators
MArketwave is a multicurrency, trend following indicator which combines three of the most commonly used parameters. Parameters Moving Averages Bollinger Bands Stochastic Oscillator The parameters have been customized to provide accurate signals. Signals Thick dark green up arrows - Uptrend Thin light green up arrows - Buy Thick red down arrow - Downtrend Thin red down arrow - Sell Trading tips Check the trend with thick arrows Buy or sell with thin arrows only in the direction of the main trend
MArket Wave EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
MArket Wave EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using multiple moving averages and Bollinger Band . Signals are generated when there is intersection between multiple moving averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from the Highest Sell Allowed - If a sell signal comes, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed – If a buy signal comes, price must be below the lowest open buy
Moving Band EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Moving Band EA is an Expert Adviser which is trend based and trades using the intersection of Moving Averages and Bollinger Bands. Input Parameters Distance from Highest Sell Allowed : If a Sell signal appears, price must be above the highest open sell order, plus this distance in points (even higher) Distance from the Lowest Buy Allowed : If a Buy Signal appears, price must be below the lowest open buy order, minus this distance in points (even lower) Total Open Sells Allowed : Maximum number
Ichimotor EA
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Experts
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings. Input parameters Entry Method Wait for trend : the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values. Immediate : the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears. SL/TP Method Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”. SenkouSpanA StopLoss is calculated equal
MA cross iHegde
Vijaya Kumar Hegde
Indicators
iHegde MA cross is a MultiTimeFrame Indicator which works by intersection of two moving averages Signals- the indicator generates signals in the form of arrows when the intersection between short and long moving average occurs Features 1. Works on All Time Frame 2. Works on All scripts, Index, Forex 3.No repainting 4. Smoothed for better appearance Settings 1.Moving averages-short and long 2. Arrow-size 3. Colour customization 4. Alerts/Push/Email Note: The signals are indicative of possibl
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sen sen
123
sen sen 2021.02.17 15:13 
 

Hello sir, kindly please review my message regarding the alert

maxfire54
269
maxfire54 2019.10.10 14:31 
 

please go on your massages

Thanks

Marcello Farina

PaulMam
40
PaulMam 2017.10.01 04:46 
 

Great indicator!!!. I really appreciate the simplicity of Vijay’s products which is not only easy to understand but also very profitable. The indicator reasonably priced compared and has great potential. I have rented 2 of his products and will definitely recommend trying them. Thanks again for such a wonderful product and good luck. Looking forward to trying out your new products

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