Versatile tool

MT4 Version
A versatile tool
You do not need any other tools with this tool.
You can enable or disable all indicators.
Their values ​​are adjustable.
In the first line you will see a summary of your account status.
p: The amount of your profit or loss
BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance
EP: Equity daily earnings
WP: Your weekly profit
MP: Your monthly profit

The next line shows each of the time frames you selected.
Chikou: The Chikou process
KT: The trend of the K and T lines of Ichimoku
Senkou: The Senko Ichi Moko trend
Cloud: The trend of the Ichi Moko cloud
MA: Trend based on two moving origins
Stoch: trend based on stochastic indicator
SAR: Parabolic process based on customized SAR
MA200: Process based on default Moving Origin 200
Eagle: Trend based on a custom indicator that shows the direction of the trend
RSI: RSI value
Up Debit: Debts at the top of the chart
Down Debit: Down Debit Chart
Daily pivot
Weekly Pivot
Mounthly pivot


This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab
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