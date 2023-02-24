Versatile tool

A versatile toolYou do not need any other tools with this tool.You can enable or disable all indicators.Their values ​​are adjustable.In the first line you will see a summary of your account status.p: The amount of your profit or lossBP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balanceEP: Equity daily earningsWP: Your weekly profitMP: Your monthly profitThe next line shows each of the time frames you selected.Chikou: The Chikou processKT: The trend of the K and T lines of IchimokuSenkou: The Senko Ichi Moko trendCloud: The trend of the Ichi Moko cloudMA: Trend based on two moving originsStoch: trend based on stochastic indicatorSAR: Parabolic process based on customized SARMA200: Process based on default Moving Origin 200Eagle: Trend based on a custom indicator that shows the direction of the trendRSI: RSI valueUp Debit: Debts at the top of the chartDown Debit: Down Debit ChartDaily pivotWeekly PivotMounthly pivotThis indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.