Scissors Pattern


Configure scaffolding charts and signals based on the scissor pattern, which works great at low times.

Buy and sell signs based on 2 previous candle patterns

It works on the active time form, and when detecting the pattern in 4 time frames, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and one hour, the alert can be set to notify us of the formation of this pattern.

MetaTrader version 4 click here


How to use:

When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the marker places a scissors mark on the candlestick that forms the pattern. Also at other times shows a pattern forming message to the user. As soon as you see the pattern in the right area, you can re-enter the position in the right area to position the scissors and enter the position with a few pips plus spreads at the top or bottom of the scissors pattern. It will give you a good risk to the right's.

You can use the MultiPivot indicator to identify the appropriate area.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77728?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fen%2Fmarket%2Fmy

This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.

Recommended products
CandleSticks Patterns Indicator for MT5
Mohammad Taher Halimi Tabrizi
Indicators
CandleStick Patterns Indicator for MT5 — Professional Pattern Scanner Bring proven candlestick analysis into your workflow. This indicator automatically scans your chart and highlights high-quality reversal and continuation patterns, so you can react faster and with more confidence. Check the “More from author” section on the Market page to see our full suite of indicators. What it does Scans historical and live candles from a user-defined lookback range. Detects and labels major single- and m
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT5
Young Ho Seo
5 (1)
Indicators
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabil
Hunttern Harmonic Finder MT5
Hassan Gh Fakhraei
Indicators
"Hunttern harmonic pattern finder" base on the dynamic zigzag with the notification and prediction mode This version of the indicator identifies 11 harmonic patterns and predicts them in real-time before they are completely formed. It offers the ability to calculate the error rate of Zigzag patterns depending on a risk threshold. It moreover sends out a notification once the pattern is complete. The supported patterns: ABCD BAT ALT BAT BUTTERFLY GARTLEY CRAB DEEP CRAB CYPHER SHARK THREE DRIV
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
Shooting Star pattern MT5 r
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" for MT5, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects bearish Shooting Star patterns on chart:  Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "Shooting Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. - It is great to use this indicator during the Downtrend or Sideways market conditions! Click here to
Volume Spread Pattern Indicator MT5
Young Ho Seo
Indicators
Introduction This indicator detects volume spread patterns for buy and sell opportunity. The patterns include demand and supply patterns. You might use each pattern for trading. However, these patterns are best used to detect the demand zone (=accumulation area) and supply zone (=distribution area). Demand pattern indicates generally potential buying opportunity. Supply pattern indicates generally potential selling opportunity. These are the underlying patterns rather than direct price action. T
Pin Bars MT5
Yury Emeliyanov
Indicators
Main purpose:   "Pin Bars"   is designed to automatically detect pin bars on financial market charts. A pin bar is a candle with a characteristic body and a long tail, which can signal a trend reversal or correction. How it works:   The indicator analyzes each candle on the chart, determining the size of the body, tail and nose of the candle. When a pin bar corresponding to predefined parameters is detected, the indicator marks it on the chart with an up or down arrow, depending on the directi
FREE
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
LevelPAttern MT5
Maxim Sokolov
Indicators
LevelPAttern MT5 is a technical indicator based on the daily levels and Price Action patterns. The indicator is based on the standard ZigZag indicator + reversal candlestick pattens, such as Star, Hammer (also knows as Pin bar), Engulfing and others. The indicator generates audio and text notifications when a pattern is formed and a level is touched. It also supports sending email and push notifications. Indicator operation features It is suitable for working with any CFD and FOREX trading inst
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
PZ 123 Pattern MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Unlock powerful breakout opportunities The 123 Pattern is one of the most popular, powerful and flexible chart patterns. The pattern is made up of three price points: a bottom, a peak or valley, and a Fibonacci retracement between 38.2% and 71.8%. A pattern is considered valid when the price breaks beyond the last peak or valley, moment at which the indicator plots an arrow, rises an alert, and the trade can be placed. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ]
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Indicators
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
PREngulfing
Slobodan Manovski
Experts
PR EA - Engulfing Pattern Trading System Automated Engulfing Pattern Detection with MA Confirmation The PR EA is a Meta Trader 5 expert advisor that identifies and trades bullish/bearish engulfing candlestick patterns when confirmed by a moving average filter. Designed for swing trading on 30-minute charts with compatibility for M15 and H1 time frames. Key Features: Pattern Recognition - Detects valid bullish/bearish engulfing candle formations Trend Confirmation - 238-period SMA filter
Candle Pattern Pro MT5
Komang Putra Riswanjaya
Indicators
Description : In the world of trading, candlestick patterns are a popular technical analysis tool used by many traders.   There are numerous candlestick patterns, ranging from reversal patterns to continuation patterns. However, remembering all these patterns can be challenging, especially for novice traders. This often leads to traders having to manually memorize and identify candlestick patterns, which can be time-consuming and prone to errors. Candle Pattern Pro is a powerful indicator desig
Aegis Quantum Reversal MT5
Amanda Vitoria De Paula Pereira
Indicators
Aegis Quantum Reversal   is a straight rules-based trading tool built to stop you from chasing bad entries, most indicators repaint or shift arrows backward to look good on past history but this one doesn't, the signals plot only when a bar closes and what you see on the chart stays there forever with no tricks, there is no generic retail moving average lag either because the engine uses a refined Nadaraya-Watson core combined with standard deviation lookbacks, it creates dynamic bands to map
Range Predictor MT5
Suvashish Halder
Indicators
Introducing the   Range Predictor : Your Ultimate Guide to Future Trading Ranges!   Imagine having the power to see into the future of market moves— Range Predictor   brings this dream to life. Designed to deliver real-time,   predictive support and resistance levels , this tool goes beyond standard indicators, offering trend direction insights and precise range   forecasts . Whether you're a day trader or a swing trader, the   Range Predictor   is your all-in-one toolkit for mastering the ma
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Your Pointer
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
Your Pointer is no ordinary Forex channel. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines. Like all channels, it has a middle line as well as a high and low line. This channel is worth watching for its unusual behavior. The use of the Your Pointer indicator allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the bo
VibeFox Inside Bar
Andres Lume
Indicators
VibeFox Inside Bar — mother-bar coil breakout with automatic entry points VibeFox Inside Bar is a real-time price-action indicator for MetaTrader 5. It detects the classic inside-bar pattern, draws a clean rectangle around every mother bar that contains a coil of inside bars, and marks the exact moment price breaks out of that range right on the chart. All controls are gathered into one modern interactive panel, so instead of scanning candle by candle you see each compression setup and its break
Velos trading indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
VELOS Trading Indicator Precision. Speed. Confidence. The VELOS Trading Indicator is a professional, non-repainting MT5 trading system developed by DC Trading to help traders identify high-probability trading opportunities with confidence. Designed for both beginner and experienced traders, VELOS combines trend analysis, momentum confirmation, and volatility filtering into one intelligent indicator, delivering precise entry and exit signals while reducing false setups. Built for fast-moving m
Trend and Flat and Volatility MT5
Pavel Verveyko
Indicators
The indicator determines the state of the market: trend or flat. The state of the market is determined by taking into account volatility. The flat (trading corridor)is displayed in yellow. The green color shows the upward trend. The red color shows the downward trend. The height of the label corresponds to the volatility in the market. The indicator does not redraw . Settings History_Size   - the amount of history for calculation. Period_Candles  - the number of candles to calculate the indicat
Fibaction
Abdelkhalek Orabi
Indicators
Indicator Name: Fibaction – price action candle Detector Description: Fibo Signal Boxes is a powerful Smart Money Concept (SMC)-inspired indicator that auto-detects price action candles. bullish hammers and shooting stars, then draws precise Fibonacci entry zones and multiple take-profit levels directly on the chart. as for the SL personally i use 40 pips rules  Key Features: Detects bullish hammer and shooting star reversal candles. Automatically draws Fibonacci entry and TP boxes. as
TradeAQ
Guo Sheng Zhao
Indicators
LuoMo Volume & Price Structure 8.98 A multi-function chart indicator for   MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 , designed to display key volume, volatility, sentiment, and price-structure information directly on the main chart. Main Features Volume and price-based Support & Resistance Volume spike and exhaustion signals ATR volatility expansion alerts Volume Profile with HVN and LVN Bullish and bearish sentiment distribution Developing or fixed POC VAH and VAL levels Supply and Demand zones Volume-wei
Backtesting Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Indicators
Introduction to the Manual Backtesting Indicator on MQL5 The MetaTrader platform provides an excellent backtesting tool for evaluating Expert Advisors (EAs). However, when it comes to manually backtesting a strategy to assess its effectiveness, this tool has some limitations: You cannot manually draw zones or trend lines while in backtesting mode. You cannot switch timeframes to check time alignment. For example, if my strategy requires additional confirmation from a higher timeframe (HTF), this
Buy and Sell Zones MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Indicators
Indicator for determining flat and trend. If the price is below any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a sell zone. When purchasing this version of the indicator, MT4 version for one real and one demo account - as a gift (to receive, write me a private message)! If the price is above any of the two histograms and two lines (red and blue), this is a buy zone. MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/3793 If the price is between two lines or in the zone of
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicators
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
Scan pattern
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
The indicator is designed to help in making a decision on the direction of trading (buy or sell). It is a history scanner that searches for matches of the current pattern (combination of several current bars) with historical data in percentage terms by the relative vertical position of candles relative to each other, the size of each candle, the size of the candle body and the candle shadows. In history, the matches found are indicated by vertical lines on the candle of the beginning of the soug
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.78 (143)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.43 (53)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (7)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
More from author
Daily drawdown MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading. This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels. The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of ch
Scissors Pattern MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Configure scaffolding charts and signals based on the scissor pattern, which works great at low times. Buy and sell signs based on 2 previous candle patterns It works on the active time form, and when detecting the pattern in 4 time frames, 5 minutes, 15 minutes, 30 minutes and one hour, the alert can be set to notify us of the formation of this pattern. MetaTrader version 5 click here How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, the marker places a scissors mark on the candlest
PFractals MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference: MetaTrader version 5 click here Advantages:      Works on all instruments and time series,      Does not redraw its results,      Comparison depth is adjustable,      Works well with any popular strategy,      Adjust the power of fractals Input settings:      Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.      Marker distance from the candlestick You can contact u
CParabolicSAR MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on ParabolicSAR. This indicator does not change the trend easily and does not change the trend until it receives a clause and approval. This indicator can be used for trail stop or trend detection. MT5 Version benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,         Does not redraw its results,         Comparison depth is adjustable,         Works well with any popular strategy,         The power of the areas is adjustable, We assure you that we welcome any
Market Session Visual MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Market Session Pro MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Versatile tool MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
MT5 Version A versatile tool You do not need any other tools with this tool. You can enable or disable all indicators. Their values ​​are adjustable. In the first line you will see a summary of your account status. p: The amount of your profit or loss BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance EP: Equity daily earnings WP: Your weekly profit MP: Your monthly profit The next line shows each of the time frames you selected. Chikou: The Chikou process KT: The trend of the K and T li
Golden Phoenix
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Advanced Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. MT5 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with
Nasdaq 5 Gage MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT5 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
CheckList MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
4 (2)
Indicators
One of the basic needs of every trader is to have a checklist to enter every position. Of course, using pen and paper may not be convenient forever. With this indicator, you can have a small checklist next to the screen for each of your charts and use it for better use in your trades. MT5 Version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Market Performance MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicators
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized. MT5 version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
PivotePoint MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Unlike many other indicators including the moving average indicator, Pivot Point can be a leading indicator. In these systems, the price levels of the previous period are used to determine the critical points instead of relying on the current price performance. Such an approach provides a clear framework for traders to plan their trades in the best possible way. You can use this method and its combination with the methods you want to build and use a powerful trading setup. MT5 version Let us kno
SP2L Signals MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
SP2LS is a lightweight and practical trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential entry areas, stop-loss levels, and take-profit zones directly on the chart. The indicator uses price action logic together with a moving average filter to display possible buy and sell setups. It also provides visual risk/reward zones, making trade planning easier, faster, and more organized. SP2LS is especially useful for traders who want a simple chart-based tool for monitoring signals, risk area
Capital Guard Pro EA MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Capital Guard Pro EA – Smart Risk Protection for MT5 Capital Guard Pro EA is a professional risk management Expert Advisor designed to help traders protect their trading capital, control drawdown, and manage profit targets automatically. This tool works as a safety layer on your MetaTrader 5 account. It monitors your account equity in real time and can automatically close positions when the defined drawdown limit or profit target is reached. Key Features Automatic position closing based on drawd
PFractals
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference: MetaTrader version 4 click here Advantages:      Works on all instruments and time series,      Does not redraw its results,      Comparison depth is adjustable,      Works well with any popular strategy,      Adjust the power of fractals Input settings:      Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.      Marker distance from the candlestick You can contact us v
Step by step trade BB
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 This robot works on the basis of bowling band and has stepped entrances at safe points. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,        It has excellent inputs for position management that can avoid a lot of risk. Input settings:         Volume: Selects a fixed volume for the trade that uses its own risk management if it is zero.         Risk for all positions: The amount of risk for all positions in one direction, for exam
CParabolicSAR
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
This indicator is based on ParabolicSAR. This indicator does not change the trend easily and does not change the trend until it receives a clause and approval. This indicator can be used for trail stop or trend detection. MT4 Version benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,         Does not redraw its results,         Comparison depth is adjustable,         Works well with any popular strategy,         The power of the areas is adjustable, We assure you that we welcome any
Sdp robot
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Be sure to consult with me before buying. The robot trades based on support and resistance levels. You can use weekly and monthly times for less risk. More risk in daily and 4-hour times. Be sure to disable the robot at news times.Works on all currency pairs, indices, commodities and metals. Only observing the trade at the time of news will make this robot profitable. Automatic news management will be added in future versions. benefits:         Works on all instruments and time series,       
Harmonic Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Only 5 copies of the EA at $30! Next price --> $45 Find charts and signals based on harmonic patterns, which work great in 1-hour timeframes and up. Buy and sell signs based on different harmonic patterns as follows: 0: ABC_D 1: ABCD_E 2: 3Drive 3: 5_0 4: Gartley 5: Bat 6: Crab 7: Butterfly 8: Cypher 9: NenStar 10: Shark 11: AntiBat 12: AntiGartley 13: AntiCrab 14: AntiButterfly 15: AntiCypher 16: AntiNenStar 17: AntiShark How to use: When there is an opportunity to buy or sell, you have 5:
Market Session Visual
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that you
Market Performance
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
You can identify the strength of the main forex currencies with this tool. You can combine it with different styles and get the best strategy out of it. It has very high power. It can be customized. MT4 version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Market Session Pro
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
Versatile tool
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
MT4 Version A versatile tool You do not need any other tools with this tool. You can enable or disable all indicators. Their values ​​are adjustable. In the first line you will see a summary of your account status. p: The amount of your profit or loss BP: The amount of your daily profit based on the balance EP: Equity daily earnings WP: Your weekly profit MP: Your monthly profit The next line shows each of the time frames you selected. Chikou: The Chikou process KT: The trend of the K and T li
Ride Trend
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only gold and bitcoin can be profitable. Trade time is 30 minutes and trend time is 1 hour. You should check the efficiency of this robot at the end of three months. Strong trends make very good profits. There are many inputs for your personalization, but the best settings are defined by default. This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
IndexScalper
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Only 5 copies of the EA at $333! Next price --> $1111 The robot only works on the Nasdaq for 30 minutes or less Please contact me for optimal settings. The robot only trades two times a day in American Time. Very low risk. Limits specified. Opens only one position. Martingale does not. Absolutely scalp. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Golden Phoenix MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Golden Phoenix Expert This specialist is against the trend and works against the trend. It is better to be silent during important news. It works great in the suffering market and gives good profit and will amaze you. mt4 version Inputs are divided into four parts: Main setting: The main settings of the robot on the corresponding symbol Magic number: The magic number that, if it is zero, randomly selects a number for trades. Deviation: Maximum display of changes in broker price with issued pr
Nasdaq 5 Gage MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
For Nasdaq trading, the most important principle is to know the trend of the fund. This indicator with 6 green and red lights provides you with the daily path of this important indicator. This indicator has been tested for 6 months and has a win rate of over 85%. Be sure to contact me before purchasing to get the necessary instructions on how to use and set up this indicator. You should use a broker that has dollar index, vix, and commodities. MT4 Version You can contact us via Instagram, Teleg
Transaction Manager MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Experts
Capital management robot: automatically manage the volume of your positions with this expert. With this robot, you can automatically manage the volume of your positions. It will be possible for you to log in with multiple TPs. Also, three Dravidian indicators, sessions and candle end timer have been added to this expert. You can quickly make any changes you need in your transactions by using the position management and order management section. Very practical and easy to use. There are other rob
Daily drawdown MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
Speed, Accuracy, Intelligence — Three Essential Components for Scalp Trading. This indicator is a lightweight and practical account dashboard designed to help traders monitor their account status in real time directly on the chart. It provides a clear overview of key account metrics such as balance, equity, daily starting balance, maximum daily balance, and different drawdown levels. The main purpose of this tool is to support better capital management and faster trading decisions. Instead of ch
CandelTimer MT5
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
Indicators
300 downloads without review ? !!!! If continued. I will not share any product for free. :( Small and very simple timer next to the current price to show the end time of the current candle Very useful and important for scalpers and those who work on price action.   We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
Filter:
Oleg Pokhilko
321
Oleg Pokhilko 2022.12.09 20:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.12.09 21:00
I did not fully understand what you mean. Thank you for your positive comment
Regards🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Mianos Tech
83
Mianos Tech 2022.11.05 18:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.11.06 17:59
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Peterson Veiga Campos
1064
Peterson Veiga Campos 2022.09.07 01:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.07 17:30
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Quantum Trader
3029
Quantum Trader 2022.08.13 17:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:12
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Aravind Kolanupaka
10329
Aravind Kolanupaka 2022.04.12 21:53 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:12
Hi dear friend
Warnings do not indicate the direction of the trend, they indicate the location of the scissors.
Updated. You can change the message yourself.
thanks🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi
183
Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi 2022.04.10 15:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
13066
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:12
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Reply to review