Daily drawdown MT4

CheckList MT5 Kambiz Shahriarynasab Göstergeler

One of the basic needs of every trader is to have a checklist to enter every position. Of course, using pen and paper may not be convenient forever. With this indicator, you can have a small checklist next to the screen for each of your charts and use it for better use in your trades. By pressing the r button, you can return everything to the original state. MT4 Version This indicator will have many updates and special settings will be added to it. You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, Wh