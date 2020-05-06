MACDAllParam
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Standart MACD indicator but All parameters can be changed for users.
Extern Inputs:
FastMA method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
FastMA Price : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted
FastMA count : Default is 12
SlowMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
SlowMA Price : Close, Open, Low, High, Median, Typical and Weighted
SlowMA Count : Default is 26
Draw Mode : Line or Histogram
SignalMA Method : Simple, Exponential, Smoothed and Linear Weighted
SignalMA Count : Default is 9