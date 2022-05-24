IndexScalper

Only 5 copies of the EA at $333! Next price --> $1111

The robot only works on the Nasdaq for 30 minutes or less



Please contact me for optimal settings.





The robot only trades two times a day in American Time. Very low risk. Limits specified. Opens only one position. Martingale does not. Absolutely scalp.







You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.



