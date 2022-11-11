CandelTimer MT5
- Indicators
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Kambiz Shahriarynasab👋 Welcome to MetaCode
I’m Kambiz, a senior software engineer and trading platform architect with more than 15 years of experience in backend development, FinTech systems, and enterprise software architecture.
- Version: 229.111
- Activations: 5
300 downloads without review ? !!!!
If continued. I will not share any product for free. :(
If continued. I will not share any product for free. :(
Small and very simple timer next to the current price to show the end time of the current candle
Very useful and important for scalpers and those who work on price action.
We assure you that we welcome any suggestions to improve this indicator and make the necessary changes to improve this indicator.
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or here. We are ready to answer you.
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Regards
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