PFractals
- Indicators
- Kambiz Shahriarynasab
- Version: 229.26
- Updated: 26 September 2022
- Activations: 10
This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference:
Advantages:
Works on all instruments and time series,
Does not redraw its results,
Comparison depth is adjustable,
Works well with any popular strategy,
Adjust the power of fractals
Input settings:
Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.
Marker distance from the candlestick
You can contact us via Instagram, Telegram, WhatsApp, email or this place. We are ready to answer you.
