PFractals

This indicator is based on the same famous fractal indicator with a slight difference:

MetaTrader version 4 click here

Advantages:

     Works on all instruments and time series,
     Does not redraw its results,
     Comparison depth is adjustable,
     Works well with any popular strategy,
     Adjust the power of fractals

Input settings:

     Number of comparisons - The number of candles that each side selects for comparison.
     Marker distance from the candlestick

Filter:
kevin E.
80
kevin E. 2022.09.02 01:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:07
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
a7m3d900
27
a7m3d900 2022.07.26 14:49 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:07
Thank you for your positive opinion. At your request, a warning is also included in the new version.
Update it.
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
2ndOffice Limited
620
Idowu Olatunde Hythe 2022.07.21 16:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:07
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
MiltomCorreia
56
MiltomCorreia 2022.06.21 02:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:06
Thank you for your positive comment
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
6141288
14
6141288 2022.06.05 12:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:06
Thank you for your comment
I am waiting for your feedback :)
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Findolin
1940
Findolin 2022.05.17 07:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:06
Thanks for your comment
Tell me if you have an opinion for correction.
I am eager for ideas to grow my products
Regards
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi
183
Fatereh Mohammaditalajimi 2022.04.02 20:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kambiz Shahriarynasab
12763
Reply from developer Kambiz Shahriarynasab 2022.09.05 07:06
thanks
🌹🌹🙏
⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
Reply to review