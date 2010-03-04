OPTMIZE BEFORE TEST AND USE.

Gold Trends trades different strategies on XAU/USD 5 minute charts and each each lot trades 1 strategy. Up to max lots, the EA will trade the strategies. The build dates and back test for the expert are from 2021 to 2022. Forward trade this EA. The strategies the EA trade use pin bars, moving averages, directional indicators and the alligator.





There are only 2 inputs and they are lots traded and the max lots you want to trade. No other optimization is needed just use the dates in backrest, which half of it is out of sample. Trade forward on demo, then on live. All trades have stop loss and take profits. No martingales are performed.