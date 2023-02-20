Plain — Semi-Automatic Trading, Your Direction





Plain keeps you in control: you choose the direction, and the EA handles the execution automatically. A clean, semi-automatic Expert Advisor for traders who want to call the bias and let automation do the rest.





What it does for you

You set the direction: the EA opens and manages trades the way you decide.

the EA opens and manages trades the way you decide. Hands-off execution: automation handles the mechanics once you've chosen the bias.

automation handles the mechanics once you've chosen the bias. Simple and transparent: no black box — you stay in charge.

no black box — you stay in charge. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: discretionary traders who want automated execution of their own market calls.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.