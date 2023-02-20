Plain MT4

Plain — Semi-Automatic Trading, Your Direction

Plain keeps you in control: you choose the direction, and the EA handles the execution automatically. A clean, semi-automatic Expert Advisor for traders who want to call the bias and let automation do the rest.

What it does for you
  • You set the direction: the EA opens and manages trades the way you decide.
  • Hands-off execution: automation handles the mechanics once you've chosen the bias.
  • Simple and transparent: no black box — you stay in charge.
  • Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.

Who it is for: discretionary traders who want automated execution of their own market calls.

Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Recommended products
Pending Order Grid MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe script that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The script places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The beginning and finish of every grid are defined by the Start Price and Sto
Multi Currency Closer EA
Miroslaw Stachowiak
Utilities
Multi Currency Closer EA What is this program for: Multi Currency Closer EA is an Expert Advisor equipped with a complicated algorithm that is designed to close the basket of orders always with profit. Let's imagine that we trade many instruments, with different position sizes, maybe we also use machines that place a large number of orders. After some time, it turns out that we no longer control the situation and we do not know how to effectively reduce the share of our money in the market. In s
LayerStop
Norhisham Mohd Rudin
Experts
LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
Arman Flying EA X3
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA
Mohammad Khairy Abdul Ghany
Experts
Parabolic SAR Auto Trader EA v1.0 is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 4 based on the popular Parabolic SAR indicator, designed to follow market trends and capture momentum movements efficiently. This Expert Advisor automatically detects trend reversals using Parabolic SAR signals and executes trades with built-in risk management and trailing stop functionality. Key Features: Fully automated Parabolic SAR trading system Trend-following strategy using SAR reversal signals Fixe
SwS Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
SwS Scalping whit Stocastic:  It is a scalping system that uses the stocastic signal as a reference to enter the market. It is a very aggressive system so it needs volatile pairs with little spread. The system detects turning points and operates small market corrections. All orders have a stoploss. And it has a virtual trailing. This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only  $ 10 0 . You can download the demo and test it yourself.   Very stable growth curve as resu
Zaap MT4 Broker Monitoring Tool
Alen Vujica
Utilities
Introducing Zaap - MT4 Broker Monitoring Tool! Secure your account with a must-have broker monitoring tool for traders using Metatrader 4 platform! Detect untrustworthy brokers and identify MetaTrader 4 problems effectively. Say goodbye to guesswork and gain factual insights to ensure a reliable broker. Zaap is a specially crafted tool catering to both novice and experienced traders, embodying a unique blend of user-friendliness and advanced features. Its primary aim is to safeguard users again
Purple Monkey
Md Anawar Hossain
Experts
Purple Monkey EA: Advanced Grid Trading System Overview: Purple Monkey EA is a sophisticated grid trading system that has been successfully operating on live accounts for several years. Unlike conventional systems that are tailored to historical data, this EA is engineered to capitalize on existing market inefficiencies. It goes beyond a mere "hit and miss" approach, leveraging real market mechanics to generate consistent profits. Supported Currency Pairs: AUDCAD AUDNZD NZDCAD Recommended Timef
AXIOM Prop Guard MT4
Miguel Angel Leon Yanez
Utilities
AXIOM Prop Guard is the essential safety tool for every prop firm and funded account trader. It monitors your Daily Drawdown and Maximum Drawdown in real time and automatically closes all open positions and pending orders the moment your account approaches the firm's risk limits — protecting your funded account before a single rule can be broken. Whether you are trading XAUUSD, Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypto, AXIOM Prop Guard works silently in the background on any chart and any symbol. No t
DCC pro v2
Steve Zoeger
Experts
DCC pro Guys remember Longterm success ====================================== The Robot is based on 4 Indicators to catch profitable trades. ========================================== This Robot is fully automated and has been created for everyone. The Robot works also on cent accounts. =============================================================================================== =>  works on all Time Frames from 1Minute to 1Day => On the lower Frames there are too many small trades but its u
Nasdaq Trend Scalper MT4
JBK Trading Limited Liability Company
Experts
NASDAQ Trend Scalper This Expert advisor is mainly for trading the Nasdaq Index CFD on MT4 - It is referred to as  Nas100 index, USA100, USATECH, Nasdaq 100, US100Cash, etc.  Nasdaq Trend Scalper is designed with trend following strategy with ATR Volume. It has built into it, Money management with percentage of risk to trade, Exit strategy aside from the regular stop loss for every trade. It also has a trailing setting in percentage of Stop as well as time filter for the EA to trade at certain t
Progressive Moving MT4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
The Progressive Moving bot uses a strategy based on classic and reliable Moving Average. A significant advantage of MA is trading in the direction of the current trend. This can be seen on the terminal screen after breaking the Moving Average line. Moving average trading is understandable even for a beginner. One of the most common methods is crossing two or more moving averages. In one indicator, a shorter period is configured, in the other, a longer one. You have always wanted a reliable stra
PipFlow
Andrey Kozak
Experts
PipFlow — Intelligent Scalper for GBPUSD M5 Looking for an EA that doesn’t just follow the trend but adapts to market changes in real time? Meet PipFlow — a lightweight yet sophisticated trading solution designed for active trading on the GBPUSD pair using the M5 timeframe. This expert advisor detects momentum shifts and builds a trade management strategy based on current volatility conditions. Key Advantages of PipFlow: Adaptive Entry Logic : Uses a modified SuperTrend indicator to determine
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Pending Order Grid EA MT4
Francisco Manuel Vicente Berardo
Utilities
The Pending Order Grid is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe Expert Advisor that enables multi-strategy implementation based on pending order grids.  General Description   The Pending Order Grid allows the performing of a user-defined strategy through the creation of pending order grids. The Expert Advisor places pending orders of a given type (Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, or Sell Stop) at equidistant price levels to form each grid. The user might set up different grids to exist simultaneously
ExincExp
Stanislav Vereshchagin
Experts
Hello dear traders! I present to your attention the ExincExp trading robot. The robot is based on the Price Action "Outside Bar" trading strategy. The Expert Advisor is designed for the H1 timeframe, best suited for the EUR-USD pair. There will be not many trades, but filtering them very well, which will make only the most accurate market entries for you. The robot calculates and places stop-loss and take-profit on its own. Also, it is not based on any indicators, the EA takes all information
Velosity
Vladimir Khlystov
Experts
The Expert Advisor analyzes the rate of price change and opens positions in the direction of price movement when the speed sign changes. Then it accompanies the positions with a trawl, which also depends on the speed. That is, when the price growth SL SL is pressed closer, when the speed increases, respectively, further, allowing the price to gain weight and prevents from closing when the market noise. tp also moves higher when the speed changes. If necessary, you can enable the transfer func
Crown
Aleksandr Shurgin
Experts
High frequency scalper for major currency pairs. By default, the EA parameters are set for trading on the EUR/USD, USD/JPY, NZD/USD currency pairs. The Expert Advisor controls the trading lot in accordance with the risk specified as a percentage of the deposit. It has protection against failures, when the connection is restored, the adviser will continue to work with its orders. The robot controls slippage and spread changes, according to a special algorithm, it performs an additional calculati
Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Cusiosity    12 The Pullback Signal    It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader.   Cusiosity  12 The Pullback Signal   have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade.  This EA using signals to place orders.  Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of chan
PZ Pyramid EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Utilities
Pyramiding is a method of increasing a position size by using unrealized profits from successful trades as margin for new ones. This Expert Advisor will pyramid your trades without your intervention. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Pyramid your successful trades easily Make the most out of your winning trades Fully configurable pyramiding behavior Pyramiding is timeframe independent Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers and 2-3-4-5 digits Take
PipJet
Mohamed Marwen Tabassi
Experts
PipJet MT4 EA    is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Its advanced price action based algorithm is trying to predict next candle's direction and opens (or not) the appropriate trade. It has a unique number of settings that make it extremely versatile in all market conditions.  Requirements Optimized to work with GBPUSD  Timeframe M1. Recommended deposit is $250 for initial lot set to 0.01 , $2500 for initial lot set to 0.10. Any Broker with low spread is recommended to get better results. Com
Destiny Master
Victor Adhitya
Experts
Your destiny is in your hand, This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown. Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled. You need Broker with this requirement spesification : - Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account) - Big leverage  - NO SWAP  - NO COMMISION - NO Hidden Cost - Margin Hedge = 0 - Low spread  - Low slippage
Twenty Days MT4
ROMAN KIVERIN
Indicators
The indicator is the main part of Michael Huddleston's ICT (Inner Circle Trader) trading strategy. His legendary trading strategy is based on the concept of "Smart Money". To analyze the medium -term trend , the  ICT offers an analysis based on  twenty -day levels . The indicator builds levels , while showing the turning points with arrows . An important feature of the indicator is the automatic display of levels for different periods . You do not have to change the indicator settings when chang
Scalping GOLD M5
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Scalping GOLD is a scalping robot for trading gold ( XAUUSD currency pair ). The robot opens many pending orders for a short time, then deletes them and opens new ones. This is what the robot does every time the trading volume accumulates in the market. When the price breaks out a pending order, it is triggered and the trailing stop is trailed after it. If in a short time after placing a pending order the price does not break through it, the order is deleted and a new one is opened. Thus, the r
Candles Power
Alexander Nikolaev
4.5 (2)
Experts
This adviser analyzes the candles, determines their strength and volume. It trades when there is a high probability of continuing a trend that has formed a little earlier (based on several candles, the number of which is adjustable). Has the ability to use several methods for analyzing the strength of movement by candlelight. Many options are customizable. Input parameters Lots  - lot size; MinProfitForAutoClose - automatic closing of a transaction upon a return signal when the profit in points
FREE
MMMRSI for scalpers
Andre Tavares
Experts
RSI EA Revolutionize Your Trading with Our Cutting-Edge RSI E Expert Advisor Tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts? Our advanced Expert Advisor, powered by the robust RSI E indicator and equipped with a sophisticated trailing stop loss feature, offers a fully automated solution to your trading needs. Key Features: * Fully Automated Trading : Set it and forget it! Our EA executes trades based on precise signals generated by the RSI E indicator. * Advanced Risk Management : Protect yo
DYJ Trend Analyser EA
Daying Cao
Experts
The DYJ Trend Analyser EA is based on  DYJ Trend Analyst  indicator. The most optimized, highly robust and easy to use DYJ Trend Analyser EA. DYJ Trend Analyser EA attempts to gauge bullish and bearish forces in the market by using two separate measures, one for each type of directional pressure. The  EA's BearsIndex  attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices. The EA's BullsIndex attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices. Pivot Point Extra Indicator for DYJ Tre
Forex Agent Serie A
Ugur Oezcan
Experts
This EA trades mainly in the London and New York Sessions of the market. Forex Agent A is a day scalper with a bigger stop loss and a smaller take profit. Trades are opened at the first tick of the bar. In case of extended drawdown, take profits are adjusted to exit the market sooner and if at all possibly profitable. The built-in news filter prevents the opening of new trades when important news is upcoming. Entry points are determined exclusively by various indicators. Trade exits determined e
SignalFXPro Consensus
Md Mainul Islam
Experts
SignalFXPro Consensus EA Multi-Symbol • Multi-Timeframe • No-Loss Close • Smart Risk Management SignalFXPro Consensus is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want reliable, rule-based automation across all Market Watch pairs . Using a 7-indicator consensus engine (EMA, MACD, RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ADX, Ichimoku), the EA waits for strong agreement before entering a trade—filtering out weak setups and avoiding noise. Key Features Consensus Strategy – entry only when
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (110)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (444)
Utilities
Trade Manager MT4 is an advanced position size calculator and trade management tool for MetaTrader 4, designed to help traders plan trades faster, control risk more precisely, and manage open positions directly from the chart. It combines order placement, risk based lot calculation, Stop Loss and Take Profit management, Break Even, Trailing Stop, Partial Close, Equity Protection, and external trade management in one panel. Whether you trade forex, indices, metals, commodities, or crypto, Trade M
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (197)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Professional Trade Copier for MetaTrader 4 Fast, professional, and reliable trade copier for MetaTrader 4 . COPYLOT helps you copy Forex trades between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals with flexible synchronization for different account setups. COPYLOT MT4 version supports: MetaTrader 4 to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Hedge to MetaTrader 4 MetaTrader 5 Netting to MetaTrader 4   MT5 version Full Description + DEMO + PDF How To Buy How To Install How to get Log Files How To Test and Optimize A
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
Utilities
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (25)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Trend Line Optimizer
Evgenii Aksenov
4.11 (19)
Utilities
This is an automatic parameter optimizer for the   Trend Line PRO   indicator Easily and quickly you will select the optimal parameters for your favorite Trend Line PRO indicator.  Optimization takes only a few seconds. The optimizer allows you to find the best parameters for each pair and period: Amplitude, TP1-TP3, StopLoss, as well as values for Time Filter and HTF Filter on the selected history section (Days)  To optimize different timeframes, you need a different range of history: M5-M15
Nas US100 GEX Level Converter Cfd Mapping MT4
Stefan Norbert Rudolf
Utilities
ATTENTION: The Indicator cannot be backtested, as it is generated exclusively from live intraday calculations based on options flow. GEX Level Converter – Gamma Exposure Mapping for CFD Charts NASDAQ-100 edition — for US100 · NDX · NAS100 · USTECH and every Nasdaq-100 CFD equivalent Instantly see professional options-market levels directly on your MetaTrader Nasdaq-100 CFD chart. The GEX Level Converter translates the daily Gamma Exposure (GEX) zones of the NDX options market into precise pri
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multi-functional trading assistant. The app contains over 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading tasks. Before making a purchase, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Download the trial version of the application for a demonstration account: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/750865 . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk cal
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade copier MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.59 (34)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . PROMOTION - If you have already purchased the "Trade Copier MT4," you can receive the "Trade Copier MT5" for free (for copying MT4 > MT5 and MT4 < MT5). For more detailed information about the conditions, please contact us via private message
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (10)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (54)
Utilities
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 4, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Ultimate Partial Profit EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.67 (3)
Utilities
This EA Utility delivers a robust solution for managing an unlimited array of open orders, both manual and automated. It enables customizable partial profit levels utilizing metrics such as pips, ratios, ATR (Average True Range), and profit amounts for precise trade management. The utility features an advanced on-screen display, offering clear visualization of all orders and their profit levels to enhance strategic decision-making and control. To evaluate its performance and interface, the EA s
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Utilities
A professional panel for manual trading that keeps the whole trade cycle in one window on the chart, from a precise entry to protecting your account. Size every position strictly to a defined risk, build the trade with lines directly on the chart using the RR Tool, and place market and pending orders, grids and OCO. The panel takes position management off your hands: partial closing across up to five levels, six types of trailing stop, breakeven and Virtual SL/TP. Daily, weekly and monthly limit
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Working Trial Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — automatic closing by total profit or loss A reliable trade-management utility for MetaTrader 4 that automatically closes positions when the total profit or total loss reaches the level you set. The Expert Advisor monitors open trades, calculates floating profit and loss, can trail profit, and helps close positions faster than manual reaction. MetaTrader 4 is still used by many manual traders, grid traders, scalpers, and Expert Advisor use
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
More from author
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Trend Lines — Price Action, Drawn for You Good trading starts with reading the trend — supply and demand, rising and falling channels, trend lines and engulfing candles. Investment Castle Trend Lines brings that price-action picture together on your chart automatically, so you can catch the trend with less guesswork and less stress. What it does for you Automatic trend lines: the prevailing trend lines are drawn for you — no manual plotting. Price-action context: see structur
FREE
Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move. What it does for you Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance. On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can jud
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle RSI Divergence — Catch the Turn Early The RSI Divergence Indicator helps you spot potential reversals before they happen by detecting discrepancies between the RSI and price. Divergence is one of the most respected early signals of a trend change — from bullish to bearish or vice versa — now flagged for you automatically. What it does for you Automatic divergence detection: bullish and bearish RSI/price divergences flagged on your chart. Earlier reads on reversals: see moment
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Supply & Demand — Zones That Don't Repaint Price flows between supply and demand. This non-repainting indicator maps those zones for you by counting how many times each level has been tested and retested in the past, so you trade from the areas the market actually respects. What it does for you Non-repainting zones: levels are based on real, historical tests and retests — they don't redraw on you. Trade from strength: see the supply and demand areas where price is most likely
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Chances — Clear Buy & Sell Signals The Investment Castle Chances indicator marks buy and sell opportunities right on your chart, with two strengths of signal so you can weigh each setup at a glance. What it does for you Two signal strengths: Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups. On-chart and obvious: act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing. Flexible: trade the signals directly, or use them t
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
FREE
Investment Castle EA
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels . It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion. What it does for you Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every cha
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Engulfing — Never Miss an Engulfing Candle Whether you scalp or trade the daily, bullish and bearish engulfing candles are some of the most reliable signals — but spotting them across timeframes is tedious and easy to miss. This indicator finds them for you, including an engulfing candle forming on a higher timeframe while you trade a lower one. What it does for you Automatic engulfing detection: bullish and bearish engulfing candles are flagged for you. Multi-timeframe aware
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
FREE
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle News — Stay Ahead of the Headlines The Investment Castle News Indicator plots upcoming economic news events directly on your chart, so high-impact releases never catch you off guard. Know what's coming, and trade around it with confidence. What it does for you News on your chart: upcoming events marked right where you trade — no separate calendar tab. Avoid nasty surprises: see high-impact releases before they hit the market. Plan around volatility: time your entries and exit
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Trend Lines — Price Action, Drawn for You Good trading starts with reading the trend — supply and demand, rising and falling channels, trend lines and engulfing candles. Investment Castle Trend Lines brings that price-action picture together on your chart automatically, so you can catch the trend with less guesswork and less stress. What it does for you Automatic trend lines: the prevailing trend lines are drawn for you — no manual plotting. Price-action context: see structur
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support & Resistance — Automatic Buy/Sell Levels Stop drawing support and resistance by hand. This indicator maps the key Buy and Sell levels for you automatically and colours the candles by bias, so the side the market favours is obvious at a glance. It is the same Support & Resistance engine built into the Investment Castle EA. What it does for you Automatic Buy/Sell levels: support and resistance are detected and plotted for you — no manual drawing. Colour-coded bias: cand
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle RSI Divergence — Catch the Turn Early The RSI Divergence Indicator helps you spot potential reversals before they happen by detecting discrepancies between the RSI and price. Divergence is one of the most respected early signals of a trend change — from bullish to bearish or vice versa — now flagged for you automatically. What it does for you Automatic divergence detection: bullish and bearish RSI/price divergences flagged on your chart. Earlier reads on reversals: see moment
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Supply & Demand — Zones That Don't Repaint Price flows between supply and demand. This non-repainting indicator maps those zones for you by counting how many times each level has been tested and retested in the past, so you trade from the areas the market actually respects. What it does for you Non-repainting zones: levels are based on real, historical tests and retests — they don't redraw on you. Trade from strength: see the supply and demand areas where price is most likely
FREE
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Chances — Clear Buy & Sell Signals The Investment Castle Chances indicator marks buy and sell opportunities right on your chart, with two strengths of signal so you can weigh each setup at a glance. What it does for you Two signal strengths: Buy / Sell on orange candles, and Strong Buy (green) / Strong Sell (red) for higher-conviction setups. On-chart and obvious: act when you see the signal — no scanning or second-guessing. Flexible: trade the signals directly, or use them t
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand. What it does for you Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips. Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
Investment Castle Panel — Your Trades, At a Glance The Panel puts the numbers that matter right on your chart: floating profit and loss, drawdown and more — for manual trades and for any Expert Advisor. A clean, movable dashboard so you always know exactly where you stand. What it does for you Live P/L on the chart: floating profit/loss for the current symbol, for both buy and sell orders, in your base currency and in pips. Max drawdown at a glance: keep an eye on risk without digging through
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Spots — Candlestick Patterns, Spotted for You The Spots Indicator watches for the candlestick patterns traders rely on — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more — and marks them on your chart for cleaner entries and exits. What it does for you Key patterns detected: engulfing, hanging man, doji and other classic candlestick signals. Entry & exit help: use the patterns to time your trades with more confidence. On-chart and clear: no manual pattern-hunting candle by candle. Works
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator — Know the Trend at a Glance A clean, non-repainting trend indicator that tells you instantly which way the market is leaning on any timeframe. It is the same trend engine built into the Investment Castle EA — made to keep your decisions on the right side of the move. What it does for you Clear trend direction: read the prevailing direction on every timeframe at a glance. On-chart performance: hit rate and winning rate are shown directly on the chart, so you can jud
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle Engulfing — Never Miss an Engulfing Candle Whether you scalp or trade the daily, bullish and bearish engulfing candles are some of the most reliable signals — but spotting them across timeframes is tedious and easy to miss. This indicator finds them for you, including an engulfing candle forming on a higher timeframe while you trade a lower one. What it does for you Automatic engulfing detection: bullish and bearish engulfing candles are flagged for you. Multi-timeframe aware
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index — Read the Market's Energy The Investment Castle Volatility Index shows you the current symbol's volume and market volatility in one clean reading. It is the same volatility engine the Investment Castle EA uses to set dynamic distances and time its opposite entries. What it does for you Volume & volatility at a glance: see how active and how volatile the current market really is. Powers dynamic distances: the same index the Investment Castle EA uses for adapt
FREE
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Investment Castle Channels — Trade With the Flow Price always flows within rising and falling channels. This non-repainting indicator projects those channels for you on any timeframe, giving you a clear path for placing buy and sell trades — the levels experienced traders draw by hand, mapped for you automatically. What it does for you Non-repainting channels: rising and falling channels projected from real price structure. Multi-timeframe: see the channels that matter on any timeframe, or acr
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle EA — Trend Trading on Autopilot Investment Castle is a trend-following Expert Advisor with two of our own tools built directly into the robot: the Investment Castle indicator and Psychological Key Levels . It is built to remove the manual work from trend trading — reading structure, timing entries and managing risk — so you can follow a clear, rules-based plan instead of emotion. What it does for you Automatic Support & Resistance: key levels are detected for you on every cha
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy — Trend Trading With Your Own Zones Investment Castle Legacy is a trend-based Expert Advisor that combines the built-in Investment Castle indicator with your own manual Buy and Sell zones — automation that still respects the levels you trust. It is the classic Investment Castle engine, refined and dependable. What it does for you Trend engine + your zones: trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define. Vola
Singles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned. What it does for you Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way. Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade. One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without ove
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade. What it does for you Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice. On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to s
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Bundles — Three Indicators, One Smart Grid Bundles brings three of our tools together — the Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend indicators — into a single multi-directional system. It's a smarter take on the grid: instead of blindly adding trades, it waits for confirmation in supply and demand zones before it acts. What it does for you Three engines in one: Channels, Supply & Demand and Trend, working together. Multi-directional grid: not the usual martingale — a structured, confirmation-based
Reborn MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Reborn — A Trend Robot With Strategies Built In Reborn is a trend-following trading robot built on the Investment Castle Indicator, with several ready-made strategies inside so you can match it to your style — from straightforward stop-loss and take-profit to kill-and-switch direction changes with recovery. What it does for you Multiple built-in strategies: choose the approach that fits your market and risk appetite. Trend-driven entries: powered by the Investment Castle Indicator. Smart recov
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review