Plain MT4
- Utilities
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 20 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Plain — Semi-Automatic Trading, Your Direction
Plain keeps you in control: you choose the direction, and the EA handles the execution automatically. A clean, semi-automatic Expert Advisor for traders who want to call the bias and let automation do the rest.
What it does for you
- You set the direction: the EA opens and manages trades the way you decide.
- Hands-off execution: automation handles the mechanics once you've chosen the bias.
- Simple and transparent: no black box — you stay in charge.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: discretionary traders who want automated execution of their own market calls.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.