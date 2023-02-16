Investment Castle II MT5
- Experts
-
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 16 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Investment Castle II — Built to Never Lose Its Place
Investment Castle II is a trading robot engineered for reliability. If your VPS or terminal restarts, it remembers your open positions, their take-profit and stop-loss levels, and even your trade-button setup — so your strategy keeps running exactly where it left off.
What it does for you
- Restart-proof: remembers open positions and their TP/SL through VPS or terminal restarts.
- Setup persistence: your trade buttons and configuration are restored automatically.
- Designed for uptime: built for traders who run 24/5 on a VPS.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: serious, always-on traders who can't afford to lose their state.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.