Squeezer MT4

Squeezer — Sniper Entries on Pullbacks





Squeezer is built to time pullback entries with precision. It draws ascending lines with a Sell signal in downtrends and descending lines with a Buy signal in uptrends — a simple, proven way to catch sniper entries in the direction of the trend.





What it does for you

Pullback timing: Buy signals in uptrends, Sell signals in downtrends — trade with the trend, not against it.

Buy signals in uptrends, Sell signals in downtrends — trade with the trend, not against it. Clear visual guides: ascending/descending lines show where the pullback may turn.

ascending/descending lines show where the pullback may turn. Sniper entries: aim for tight, high-quality entries instead of chasing price.

aim for tight, high-quality entries instead of chasing price. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: trend traders who want better timing on pullback entries.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.