Cat Robot V9

Hello, Trader. This is the latest version of Expert EA Version 9. We called "EA SIGCAT". The EA works only on EURUSD (EU) pair. There is stable takeprofit (TP).


The EA is very simple to use. It has already been optimized for you, so you don't need to do it. You simply set EA on the chart. App works 24/5. 

EA has extremely basic settings. It is simple enough for beginners.
Minimal Deposit - 500$. with Timeframe 1 H.

This EA's operation is based on indicators and patterns of price movement. Specialized machine learning algorithms and statistical techniques have been used to find the patterns.
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