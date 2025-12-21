Horizontals indicator is a comprehensive professional trading tool designed to map the complete "battlefield" of price action. It unifies intelligent multi-timeframe horizontal scanning with advanced trendlines breakout, automatically visualizing high-probability reversal zones and hidden market geometry that naked charts often obscure.

This tool allows traders to instantly identify institutional levels and structural pivot points across multiple timeframes without manual drawing.

Key Features & Capabilities

1. Intelligent Multi-Timeframe Horizontals

Cross-Timeframe Surveillance: The indicator scans up to 8 different timeframes simultaneously (from M5 to Monthly). It projects significant Support and Resistance levels from higher timeframes (e.g., Daily or H4) directly onto your current chart, ensuring you remain aligned with the macro trend.

Auto-Filtering: To maintain chart clarity, the system automatically hides "noise" from lower timeframes when you are viewing a higher timeframe, displaying only the structural data relevant to your current view.

2. Dynamic Validation Zones

Instead of simple, static lines, the Horizontals engine evaluates the quality of every pivot point:

Valid Zones (Solid Lines & Rectangles): Identifies levels with significant structural backing. These are displayed as semi-transparent rectangular zones, highlighting the "area of interest" rather than a specific price point to account for market volatility.

Weak/Testing Levels (Dotted Lines): Marks minor pivot points that haven't yet been confirmed as major barriers but serve as valid intraday targets.

Breakout Detection: The logic detects when volume is shifting enough to suggest a level might be broken rather than respected, labeling these zones as "Possible Breakouts."

3. "Trendlines Breakout" Projection

The indicator operates a secondary detection engine that looks for structural divergences not immediately visible in standard candle arrangements.

Trendlines Breakout: It draws diagonal Trendlines based on internal market volume. These lines often highlight hidden geometry and predict where price will react before a visible trendline has formed on the price chart.

Future Extension: These diagonal lines are automatically projected into the future, acting as leading indicators for potential breakout points or dynamic trend reversals.

4. Professional Visual Interface

Clean Data Presentation: All labels and price tags are anchored to the far right side of the screen, keeping historical price action clear of text clutter.

Smart Alerts: Configurable mobile notifications alert you exactly when price tests a "Valid" Horizontal zone, allowing you to step away from the screens without missing critical structural tests.

Strategic Utility

This tool is designed for Confluence Trading. By overlaying Horizontal institutional zones with Trendline Breakout projections, traders can identify specific coordinates where multiple structural factors align, offering high-probability setups for both reversals and trend continuations.