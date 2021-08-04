Ultimate
- Experts
-
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.6
- Updated: 20 February 2022
- Activations: 5
Ultimate — The Complete Investment Castle EA
Ultimate is the all-in-one Investment Castle Expert Advisor: a full strategy toolbox in a single robot, with an on-chart dashboard, TP line and profit/loss labels. Pick from multiple built-in strategies and tune it to exactly how you want to trade.
What it does for you
- Many strategies in one: trade on indicator signals, opposite entries and more — your choice.
- On-chart dashboard: TP line and P/L labels keep you informed (they are off by default to speed up optimization — switch them on before you trade live).
- Trend-driven: entries based on the Investment Castle trend indicator.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: traders who want one EA that can run many strategies.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
often get notification "indicator is to slow xxx.... please redraw..