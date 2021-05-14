Investment Castle Legacy — Trend Trading With Your Own Zones





Investment Castle Legacy is a trend-based Expert Advisor that combines the built-in Investment Castle indicator with your own manual Buy and Sell zones — automation that still respects the levels you trust. It is the classic Investment Castle engine, refined and dependable.





What it does for you

Trend engine + your zones: trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define.

trades the trend using the built-in Investment Castle indicator, around the manual Buy/Sell zones you define. Volatility-aware distances: an integrated Volatility Index automates trade spacing to current market conditions.

an integrated Volatility Index automates trade spacing to current market conditions. Reversed Martingale option: a recovery approach designed to manage drawdown, fully under your control.

a recovery approach designed to manage drawdown, fully under your control. Fully configurable: every input is exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: traders who want automation that still trades around their own key levels.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.