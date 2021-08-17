Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing





Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned.





What it does for you

Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way.

lock in profit as price moves your way. Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade.

risk is defined on every trade. One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without over-trading.

ride the move toward TP without over-trading. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: traders who prefer a clean, single-position, trailing-based style.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.