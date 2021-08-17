Singles
- Experts
-
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 17 August 2021
- Activations: 5
Singles — Ride the Move With Smart Trailing
Singles is built for traders who grow their accounts the professional way: a disciplined stop loss plus trailing step and trailing stop that let a single trade run with the move toward take profit, while protecting the profit you've already earned.
What it does for you
- Trailing step & trailing stop: lock in profit as price moves your way.
- Disciplined stop loss: risk is defined on every trade.
- One trade, done right: ride the move toward TP without over-trading.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: traders who prefer a clean, single-position, trailing-based style.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.