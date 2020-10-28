FixatorEF
- Experts
-
Andriy Sydorukhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/users/andreys/seller
Large selection of products for different tastes.
e-mail: andriisydoruk@gmail.com
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
The FixatorEF expert system works with ticks, on any type of account, both netting and hedging. For the internal algorithm, the elementary unit of analysis is a tick, not a bar. Works with 5-digit quotes. Requotes are critical; you need a broker with minimal execution delays.
Settings
- Magic - Sets the magic number.
- Lot - Sets the lot size for entering the market (priority is higher than that of the Risk field).
- Risk - Calculates a lot depending on the deposit.
- Spread - Limits the spread (at which you can still enter the market).
- kTakeProfit - Take Profit (keєff. from the spread).
- kVirtualTakeProfit - virtual take-profit. The minimum profit that can be closed by a signal (in% of the deposit).
- kStopLoss - Stop Loss (keєff. from the spread) ..
- CountSteck - Depth of the tick stack (maximum 9).
- Pips - The size of the tick impulse.
- LimitOrder - Limiting the number of orders (if you increase the number by 2 times, then be sure to reduce the risk accordingly by 2 times).
- LimitOrder - Limit on the number of orders.
- OnChanel - Channel or trend work. Example (following the trend): if the impulse is to buy, then we open an order for buy. Into the channel: if the impulse is to buy, then a sell order is opened.