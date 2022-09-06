Reborn

Reborn is a trading robot that follows the trend and it is built on the Investment Castle Indicator. Traders can choose from different strategies built-in inside Reborn as follows:

For Automated trading:

  1. SL and TP
  2. Kill and switch the direction of the next trades and recovering the previous trade closed in loss.
  3. Martingale
  4. Martingale with SL
  5. Kill and switch with martingale for switching the direction of the next series and recover the previous series as well.

The Kill and switch is a game changer using the recovery algorithm, however, when the market is swinging continuously and a trade is trapped during this time, the EA will try to recover continuously which will become dangerous for your account, hence I've introduced two more options as follows:

  1. Maximum recovery attempts that will work as a limit for the number of recovery attempts.
  2. Maximum recovery lot size that will limit the lot size to certain number.

Maximum trades allowed for the trading day starts from 1 to infinity. Better not to leave trades open before you go to bed, therefore I've added the following option:

Close open series at the end of the trading day:

  1. Close if in profit only
  2. Close anyways
  3. Disabled

Instant Entry input will force the EA to place the next trade immediately after the previous trade is closed in profit/loss. This option is helpful at the extreme fall or rise in the price so that you catch every move. Otherwise if this option is disabled, the EA will open the next trade at the new candlestick.

-> Example: Chart time frame is 1H, expect the next trade to open after 1 hour.

Both the TP and SL levels are draggable on the chart, even from the mobile app. Reborn will also recalculate the TP and SL levels when placing manual trades.

Mobile notifications menu is for sending push notifications on the profit/loss of every symbol at the end of every trading day.

For high risk traders, Kill and switch with Martingale could be the most preferred strategy for them. For normal risk taking traders, the kill and switch without martingale could be the most preferred strategy for them. Choose wisely with proper testing.

For fast optimization, disable the dashboard and profit/loss lines menus during the Optimization Process, this will save you a lot of time. Normally the number of tasks required to run are less than 120 depending on your strategy.

For Semi-automated trading: (for firm control)

Always see the Daily time frame for the best results and let Reborn does the rest during the week.

Activate the Hedge input and Instant Entry so that the EA follows the directions you set on the dashboard as follows:

  • Trade Sell -> when set to Red, the EA will only place buy trades and will close them in profit by either using the kill and switch without martingale or kill and switch with martingale.
  • Trade Buy -> when set to Red, the EA will only place sell trades and will close them in profit by either using the kill and switch without martingale or kill and switch with martingale.

The dashboard will show valuable information such as the maximum drawdown for the pair, daily, weekly and monthly profits. It will also show the amount to be recovered from the previous losing trades. All the information shown on the dashboard are stored in the memory of the EA in case of restarting the terminal or the VPS, it will remember.

All inputs are now categorized in folders for easier selection during the optimization process.

More from author
Investment Castle Supply and Demand
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Chances
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (7)
Indicators
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy   (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1,
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (6)
Indicators
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand ,   rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT5 for you.
FREE
Investment Castle RSI Divergence MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator scans the chart
FREE
Spots
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the Supply and Demand indicator .
FREE
Channels Indicator MT5
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the time frames. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Investment Castle Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.83 (6)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (5)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Bundles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
This EA uses the following Built-in indicators: Channels indicator Supply and demand indicator Trend indicator It is based on multi-directional grid system, not the normal martingale you are familiar with. When the price is in supply or demand zones, the EA will wait for a confirmation before entering a position. The confirmation is through the three above indicators together. You don't need to purchase any of the indicators mentioned above if you don't want to see them on the live chart.
Investment Castle RSI Divergence
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
The RSI Divergence Indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential reversals in the market by spotting discrepancies between the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and price movement. Divergences can be a significant indication of an impending trend change, either from bullish to bearish or vice versa. This indicator is built for making the task of identifying potential trade opportunities more straightforward and efficient. Features: Automatic Detection: The indicator scans the chart f
FREE
Investment Castle II MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3 (2)
Experts
The Investment castle II ea trading robot has a variety of features, including: The ability to remember open positions, their take profit and stop loss levels if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to remember trade buttons and their setup if the VPS or terminal is restarted. The ability to plot profit/loss on a chart, but only when the user runs the visualizer and on live charts. It automatically disables this feature when backtesting or optimizing settings for improved speed and perf
Investment Castle Indicator MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.78 (9)
Indicators
Investment Castle Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of the trend in different Timeframes . 2.   Shows the hit rate and winning rate on the chart. 3. This indicator does not repaint the chart. 4. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with   Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance" Indicator.
FREE
Ultimate
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite martingal
Investment Castle News
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Investment Castle News Indicator will plot vertical lines before the news on the chart and categorized in three different colors in accordance with the news importance. You can choose to limit the news to the current chosen symbol or show all future news on the same chart. High impact news is marked in Red lines be default. Medium impact news is marked in Orange lines be default. Low impact news is marked in Yellow lines be default.
FREE
Chances MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Investment Castle Chances indicator will show signals on the chart for entering a buy or sell trade. There are 2 types of signals for each direction as follows: Buy / Sell (Orange colored candlesticks) Strong Buy (Green colored candlesticks)  / Strong Sell  (Red colored candlesticks) You may place a buy trade once you see the Buy arrow or vise versa, or you might prefer to wait for a further confirmation “Strong Buy” / “Strong Sell”. This indicator works best with the high time frames H1, H
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
Investment Castle Trend Lines MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (3)
Indicators
All traders should know the trend before making their decision when placing the buy or sell orders. The first step always starts with  supply and demand , rising and falling channels , trend lines, engulfing candles etc. All the above contribute to what is called “Price Action” and that is the best and most reliable way in trading and catching the trend and making profits, without stress. The  Investment Castle Trend Line Indicator  will automatically draw the trend lines on the MT4 for you. An
FREE
Investment Castle Supply and Demand MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Supply and Demand indicator does not repaint as it counts the number of tests/retests occurred in the past x number of times. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply and Demand, Falling & raising channels . Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw them on the small time frames as the price changes too frequent. This indicator is based on Shved supply and demand indicator, b
FREE
Investment Castle Support and Resistance MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.71 (7)
Indicators
Investment Castle Support and Resistance Indicator has the following features: 1.  Dictates the direction of Buy or Sell trades based on Support and Resistance Levels automatically . 2.  Candles stick colors will change to Red for Sell and Blue for Buy (Default settings, user can change from the inputs). 3. This indicator is built-in the Support & Resistance based Investment Castle EA which works with Psychological Key Levels "Support & Resistance".
FREE
Channels Indicator
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4 (1)
Indicators
Channels indicator does not repaint as its based on projecting the falling and raising channels. As a trader you need a path to be able to place your buy and sell trades such as: Supply  and Demand , Falling & raising channels. Falling and raising channels can be in any time frame and also can be in all time frames at the same time and the price always flows within these channels. Experienced trades will draw the key levels and channels around the timeframes. But, they will not be able to draw
FREE
Spots MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
The Spots Indicator can be used for Entering and Exiting your trades based on the common candlestick patterns such as: engulfing, hanging man, doji etc. It is designed to publish desktop and mobile notification every time a signal is triggered. However, it is worth noting that this indicator is recommended to be used with other indicator for confirming the entries. It is best to use it with the   Investment Castle Trend Lines indicator  and the   Supply and Demand indicator
FREE
Investment Castle Engulfing MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Indicators
Whether you are a scalper or daily trader, you will always look for bullish / bearish engulfing candles. This can be a bit tricky and stressful when you try to visually identify the engulfing candles on the chart. Not only that, you might be trading on the M15 time frame but the engulfing candle is forming or has already formed in the H4 time frame. This indicator is made to do that on your behalf. You can trade on any time frame and see Engulfing candles of another time frame, this means that y
FREE
The Panel
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle Volatility Index MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
3.67 (3)
Indicators
Investment Castle Volatility Index has the following features: 1. This indicator shows the volumes of the current symbol and the market volatility. 2. This indicator is built-in in the Investment Castle EA which works as volatility index for the EA dynamic distance and opposite start. 3. Parameters available for optimization for each pairs. 4. Works with any chart.
FREE
The Panel MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Utilities
The Panel will read the floating profit/loss for the symbol of your chart and will plot the profit/loss numbers on the chart. It will work with manual trades or trades made by any expert advisor. The Panel shows the Max Drawdown in the base currency, floating profit/loss for both buy and sell orders. It will also show the same in Pips. The Panel is movable on the chart, so you can drag it using the mouse cursor.
FREE
Investment Castle EA MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
4.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing the Investment Castle Expert Advisor - the ultimate trend-based trading tool that comes with built-in Investment Castle and Psychological Key Levels indicators. Whether you're a novice or a seasoned trader, this powerful tool will help you make informed decisions and maximize profits. Features: Automated Support and Resistance Key Levels: Say goodbye to manual chart analysis! Our AI-driven software automatically identifies key levels of support and resistance, allowing you to make s
Investment Castle Legacy MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
5 (2)
Experts
Investment Castle Legacy Expert Advisor is a trend-based Expert Advisor that uses a built-in   Investment Castle indicator & Manual Buy / Sell Zones. Investment Castle   Legacy  EA has the following features: Volatility Index Integration for automating the Distance Reversed Martingale Strategy Auto enable / disable before the News and set the resumption after the news with option to stop and recover. Manual orders to contribute to the open series. If there are two series, the one in higher loss
Singles MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Trailing Step, Trailing Stop and Stop Loss as we used see how Pro traders used to make consistent profit. Traders who prefer the Stop Loss and Trailing Step trading style can use this EA to power their trading strategy and leverage from the movement of the price towards the Take Profit line with the continuous movement of the SL line. What is special about this EA is that it will immediately open the next trade in the opposite direction once the price hits SL. The EA has a built-in News Filter,
Ultimate MT4
Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed Elherzawi
Experts
Dashboard, TP line and Profit/Loss labels are set to false by default for speeding up the optimization. Switch them to True before you start. There are many strategies inside this EA as follows: - Entry based on indicator signal "as shown on the   trend indicator " - Opposite to trade entry with opposite martingale - Entries based on " support and resistance indicator ". - Normal martingale - Normal martingale with distance multiplier - Normal martingale with volatility index - Opposite marting
