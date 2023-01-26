Multi TimeFrame Moving Average MT4

Investment Castle Multi-Timeframe Moving Average — Trends & Pullbacks, One Chart





Unlock the market with the Investment Castle Multi-Timeframe Moving Average. Identify trends and pullbacks across several timeframes on one convenient chart — a must-have for any serious trader who wants the bigger picture without switching charts.





What it does for you

Multi-timeframe on one chart: see the moving-average picture across timeframes at a glance.

see the moving-average picture across timeframes at a glance. Spot trends and pullbacks: know the direction and where price is pausing.

know the direction and where price is pausing. Cleaner decisions: stop flipping between charts to confirm the trend.

stop flipping between charts to confirm the trend. Works everywhere: any symbol, any timeframe.





Who it is for: trend and pullback traders who want multi-timeframe context.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.