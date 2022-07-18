Spots EA

4
Spots EA — Candlestick Patterns, Fully Automated

Spots EA turns the Spots indicator into a fully automated trading robot, trading the classic candlestick patterns — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more. It was built with one goal in mind: dependable automation with low drawdown. Ready-to-use set files are included.

What it does for you
  • Pattern-based automation: trades classic candlestick signals automatically.
  • Built for low drawdown: designed around steady, controlled trading.
  • Set files included: get started quickly with provided configurations.
  • Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.

Who it is for: traders who want hands-off candlestick-pattern trading.

Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Reviews 1
Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2022.09.19 20:42 
 

Super entries but need some adjusted settings and exits by hand.

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Reborn — A Trend Robot With Strategies Built In Reborn is a trend-following trading robot built on the Investment Castle Indicator, with several ready-made strategies inside so you can match it to your style — from straightforward stop-loss and take-profit to kill-and-switch direction changes with recovery. What it does for you Multiple built-in strategies: choose the approach that fits your market and risk appetite. Trend-driven entries: powered by the Investment Castle Indicator. Smart recov
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Marcel Bühler
1530
Marcel Bühler 2022.09.19 20:42 
 

Super entries but need some adjusted settings and exits by hand.

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