Spots EA — Candlestick Patterns, Fully Automated





Spots EA turns the Spots indicator into a fully automated trading robot, trading the classic candlestick patterns — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more. It was built with one goal in mind: dependable automation with low drawdown. Ready-to-use set files are included.





What it does for you

Pattern-based automation: trades classic candlestick signals automatically.

trades classic candlestick signals automatically. Built for low drawdown: designed around steady, controlled trading.

designed around steady, controlled trading. Set files included: get started quickly with provided configurations.

get started quickly with provided configurations. Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.





Who it is for: traders who want hands-off candlestick-pattern trading.





Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.