Spots EA
- Experts
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Ahmed Alaaeldin Abdulrahman Ahmed ElherzawiEvery day is a new opportunity. You can build on yesterday's success or put its failures behind and start over again. That's the way life is, with a new game every day, and that's the way baseball is.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Spots EA — Candlestick Patterns, Fully Automated
Spots EA turns the Spots indicator into a fully automated trading robot, trading the classic candlestick patterns — engulfing, hanging man, doji and more. It was built with one goal in mind: dependable automation with low drawdown. Ready-to-use set files are included.
What it does for you
- Pattern-based automation: trades classic candlestick signals automatically.
- Built for low drawdown: designed around steady, controlled trading.
- Set files included: get started quickly with provided configurations.
- Fully configurable: every input exposed and optimizable.
Who it is for: traders who want hands-off candlestick-pattern trading.
Risk warning: trading involves substantial risk of loss. Always test on a demo account first and use risk settings you are comfortable with. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Super entries but need some adjusted settings and exits by hand.