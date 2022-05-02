Gold Sniping Killer

Expert Advisor : Gold killer M30



Work on TF M30.

Symbol : XAUUSD or Gold.

Back test Result : Profit 400% / year. [33.33% / Month]



Recommet initial deposit : 1000$ or 10,000 Cent.

Lotsize : 0.01 for 1000$ [Profits 400%/Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 30%)

For safe 0.01 for 10,00 [Profits 40% / Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 11%)



Developer mesage.

I Was working hard to Create this EA. [ Gold killer M30 ] more than.

Put alots of effort for find out Best condition to send order for good profits and low drawdown%.

If I want to make good program I have to use martingale but must be safe martingale.

That is very good chalence to me.

So I worked hard to find out best condition , Best setting value.

Best money management. Low dd and stable profitsable.

Stable passive income.

And Back test and Adjust value More than 100 times for confirm after created.



Export Advisor Working.



Back Test Result

is working by check trend is uptrend or down trend.Then waiting signal for scalping [Sniping] order.If price hits stop loss next order EA will multiply Order for Recovery lossesed.

2021 Jan - Dec.2021

Capital : 1,000$ = Lot 0.01 Profits are 4700$ = 470% DD 30.37%

Capital : 10,000$ = Lot 0.01 Profits are 4685$ = 46% DD 11.40%

Capital : 10,000$ = Lot 0.1 Profits are 47113$ = 470% DD 21%

Capital : 10,000$ = Lot 0.05 Profits are 23513$ = 130% DD 40.91%

Even Backtest Result is seem good.

Backtest result is only data for Reference.

We never know

what will happen in the future.

So you sould be keep your Monney management.





I hope you be lucky and success with Trading.



