Gold Sniping Killer

Expert Advisor : Gold killer M30


Work on TF M30.
Symbol : XAUUSD or Gold.
Back test Result : Profit 400% / year. [33.33% / Month]

Recommet initial deposit : 1000$ or 10,000 Cent.
Lotsize : 0.01 for 1000$ [Profits 400%/Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 30%)
For safe 0.01 for 10,00  [Profits 40% / Year] <= I thing this is Better. (dd 11%)

Developer mesage.
I Was working hard to Create this EA. [ Gold killer M30 ] more than.
Put alots of effort for find out Best condition to send order for good profits and low drawdown%.
If I want to make good program I have to use martingale but must be safe martingale.
That is very good chalence to me.
So I worked hard to find out best condition , Best setting value.
Best money management. Low dd and stable profitsable.
Stable passive income.
And Back test and Adjust value More than 100 times for confirm after created.

Export Advisor Working.

The Gold killer M30 is working by check trend is uptrend or down trend.
Then waiting signal for scalping [Sniping] order.
If price hits stop loss next order EA will multiply Order for Recovery lossesed.

Back Test Result

2021 Jan - Dec.2021
Capital : 1,000$    =  Lot 0.01   Profits are  4700$  =  470%   DD  30.37%
Capital : 10,000$  =  Lot 0.01   Profits are  4685$   = 46%     DD 11.40%
Capital : 10,000$  =  Lot 0.1     Profits are  47113$ = 470%   DD  21%
Capital : 10,000$  =  Lot 0.05   Profits are  23513$  = 130%  DD  40.91%

Even Backtest Result is seem good.
Backtest result is only data for Reference.
We never know what will happen in the future.
So you sould be keep your Monney management.


I hope you be lucky and success with Trading.


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"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Experts
Perfection is a multicurrency, fully automated and secure trading robot. The robot is designed for both portfolio trading and trading a single instrument. The EA does not use averaging methods, the volume of positions is strictly regulated. Orders are opened only in the direction of market movement in a grid. Due to this, the robot operates efficiently on any strong movements. The decision making algorithm does not use indicators. Instead, the robot automatically calculates the key levels, which
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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The Rich Man Gold
Mr Monthon Aueng-apitham
Experts
The Rich man Gold is EA trade on tf M5. I spent a lots of time and effort to make this EA That can earn stable profitable. This EA Trade with Scalping and Trend.  Profitable more than 40% Year. (As Recommend Value) Recoment Capital 10,000. That is mean 10,000 Cent or 10,000$ up for Trading lot 0.01 This EA will send order 1 by 1. If your order hit Stop loss EA will multiply next order to Recovery when Take profit. Recommend Capital 10,000 up [10,000 or 10,000$] Recommend initial lot is 0.01. [
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