Boom Boom Smer4

5

Hello investor!
The author of ATS gave me the name 💣Boom Boom 💣 Smer4® because I can break one currency pair into small pieces in four variations at the same time!

This is far from my limit.

What does an investor need from me!?

A large number of transactions?
Minimum deposit load?
Quality entry into the market?
Multicurrency?
Stable daily profit?
The Trading Strategy, which the author laid in me, can do all this on his own!

PBX features: "Boom Boom Smer4"
Analysis of several timeframes at the same time.
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Parabolic SAR conduct a qualitative analysis of the currency pair to identify acceptable market entry points.
"Feeling of fear" - for accurate entry into the market. At a time when major market players are showing increased trading activity, as a result, the market becomes unstable.
The difficulties of a sudden unforeseen price movement sometimes require a delicate approach.
A person will not be able to monitor each tick qualitatively for three days. "Boom Boom Smer4" - maybe.
The most incredible thing that the author managed to do is   smart  Martingale.
The unique alignment system will keep your nerve cells safe.

The flexibility of the expert is the pride of the author.

The table below shows proven trading options.
The data provided in it speaks of the different capabilities of the robot.
Flexible settings make it possible to adjust the pace of trading for different deposit volumes.

Deposit amount.
Link to the description of the robot.

100$

Moderate trade

400$

Scalper

1.000$

Aggressive trading
🔔 All activity is shown only on real trading. (The EA performs well in the strategy tester, but it behaves differently in real trading. If there are a large number of factors that the strategy tester does not take into account when running the ATS according to historical data).
A bonus from a broker to your deposit is prohibited. The Expert Advisor trades with the money that can go into drawdown, the drawdown bonus is not involved, this will lead to the loss of your entire deposit.
🎃 All changes in the Expert Advisor settings will result in a deviation from the Trading Strategy. I strongly recommend using actual .set files exclusively from the author of this Automated Trading Strategy.
This EA is very suitable for the "Rebate" program from the RoboForex broker.
🔔 Leverage: from 1:500



Reviews 3
Naruephon Klongngoen
1350
Naruephon Klongngoen 2019.11.01 06:45 
 

Excellent, i’m going to purchase after rental period expired. Thanks a lot!

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PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
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Naruephon Klongngoen
1350
Naruephon Klongngoen 2019.11.01 06:45 
 

Excellent, i’m going to purchase after rental period expired. Thanks a lot!

sem250
21
sem250 2019.06.16 13:55 
 

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Vitaliy43
194
Vitaliy43 2019.06.03 22:01 
 

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