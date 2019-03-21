Hello investor! The author of ATS gave me the name 💣Boom Boom 💣 Smer4® because I can break one currency pair into small pieces in four variations at the same time! This is far from my limit.

What does an investor need from me!?

A large number of transactions?

Minimum deposit load?

Quality entry into the market?

Multicurrency?

Stable daily profit? The Trading Strategy, which the author laid in me, can do all this on his own!





PBX features: "Boom Boom Smer4" Analysis of several timeframes at the same time.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Parabolic SAR conduct a qualitative analysis of the currency pair to identify acceptable market entry points.

"Feeling of fear" - for accurate entry into the market. At a time when major market players are showing increased trading activity, as a result, the market becomes unstable.

The difficulties of a sudden unforeseen price movement sometimes require a delicate approach. A person will not be able to monitor each tick qualitatively for three days. "Boom Boom Smer4" - maybe.

The most incredible thing that the author managed to do is smart Martingale .

The unique alignment system will keep your nerve cells safe.

The flexibility of the expert is the pride of the author.

The table below shows proven trading options. The data provided in it speaks of the different capabilities of the robot. Flexible settings make it possible to adjust the pace of trading for different deposit volumes.

🔔 All activity is shown only on real trading. (The EA performs well in the strategy tester, but it behaves differently in real trading. If there are a large number of factors that the strategy tester does not take into account when running the ATS according to historical data).

⛔ A bonus from a broker to your deposit is prohibited. The Expert Advisor trades with the money that can go into drawdown, the drawdown bonus is not involved, this will lead to the loss of your entire deposit.

🎃 All changes in the Expert Advisor settings will result in a deviation from the Trading Strategy. I strongly recommend using actual .set files exclusively from the author of this Automated Trading Strategy.

✅ This EA is very suitable for the "Rebate" program from the RoboForex broker.

🔔 Leverage: from 1:500







