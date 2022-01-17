ADX Gold Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce

take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Profit: 100%/years (back test).

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 32 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)



