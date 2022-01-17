ADX Gold Trading

My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,

Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.

stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce

take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot)

Min deposit: from 300 usd

Profit: 100%/years (back test).

Draw Down: < 35%

Input Setting to test my EA:

- Lots: 0.01

- Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

- Takeprofit: 32 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)

(If you have any question, inbox me)


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LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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