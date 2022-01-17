ADX Gold Trading
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 17 January 2022
- Activations: 7
My Expert Advisor trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame,
Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend.
stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce
take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot)
Min deposit: from 300 usd
Profit: 100%/years (back test).
Draw Down: < 35%
Input Setting to test my EA:
- Lots: 0.01
- Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
- Takeprofit: 32 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account (adjust to the correct ratio and do not change)
(If you have any question, inbox me)