Arrow Entries
- Indicators
-
Thomas KjelvikI have been trading forex for several years.
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Arrow entries indicator
Arrow entries is a tool to help make entry decisions. It draws arrows for buy and sell and is based on 2 MFI indicators and filtered by fast over or under slow Moving Average.
Check out my other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tkjelvik/seller#products
Input variables
Period MFI1: How many candels to calculate MFI1.
Shift_MFI1: Candels back to be used.
Period MFI2: How may candels to calculate MFI2.
Shift_MFI2: Candels back to be used.
Overbought/Oversold area: Value between 0-100
Moving Averages
MAfast: Candels to calculate fast MA.
MAslow: Candels to calculate slow MA.
You also have three alert types to notify you of a signal.
1. Popup Alert
2. Email Alert
3. Push notifications Alert
Can be used on all currencypairs and timeframes.