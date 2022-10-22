FX Dragon North Indicators

FX Dragon North Indicators is a trend indicator designed specifically for gold and can also be used on any financial instrument. Recommended time frame (XAUUSD:M5,M15,M30,H1,H4.) , (Forex: H1,H4,DAY)

Can be combined with EA FX Dragon North X to increase the accuracy of EA FX Dragon North X and make more profit.

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SETTINGS

  • Alerts - on off audible alerts.
  • E-mail notification - on off. email notifications.
  • Puch-notification - on off. Push notifications.


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Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
... *** Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1743955 EA Fx Lion Gold Trading is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) work process will calculate support and resistance including the highest and lowest price of each candlestick  The EA will calculate pending orders at the highest or lowest price after the support/resistance level. and will close the pending order on the next day if not in use -EA does not martingale  -EA  have Stop Loss and Take Profit to prote
EA FX Dragon North X
Mr Viwat Kongthon
Experts
*** This month's promotion price is $99  After that, the price will be raised to $199  FX Dragon North is an expert advisor specially designed for trading gold (XAUUSD M5).  Execution is based on opening an order using the FX Dragon indicator , so the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy. - Compatible with the FX Dragon North indicator for more accurate order entry. - Let this advisor profit for you (only use XAUUSD time frame with M5). - Leverage 1: 100 or more is recommended. - Lo
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