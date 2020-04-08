FVG Detector Pro

FVG Detector Pro — Advanced Fair Value Gap Detection System

FVG Detector Pro is a powerful and precise tool designed to automatically identify Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on any symbol and timeframe.
It helps traders spot potential supply and demand imbalance zones that can signal high-probability reversal or continuation opportunities.

This indicator was engineered for professional traders who rely on price action, imbalance, and institutional order flow concepts — while maintaining excellent performance and chart clarity.

Key Features

  • Automatic Fair Value Gap Detection
    Instantly detects both Bullish (Demand) and Bearish (Supply) FVGs on any timeframe and instrument.

  • Smart Filtering with ATR
    Uses the Average True Range (ATR) to filter insignificant gaps and highlight only valid, high-quality FVG zones.

  • Custom Sensitivity Control
    Choose from four sensitivity levels to adapt detection accuracy to your trading style:

    • Very Aggressive

    • Aggressive

    • Defensive

    • Very Defensive

  • Adjustable Forward Extension
    Extend detected FVG boxes forward for a specified number of bars to visualize how price interacts with the zone.

  • Visual Clarity and Customization

    • Separate colors for Demand (Bullish) and Supply (Bearish) zones.

    • Easy on/off control for each zone type.

    • Optional on-chart information display for quick reference.

  • High Performance
    Optimized for smooth chart updates and minimal resource usage — even when scanning hundreds of bars.

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
Sensitivity Select how aggressively the indicator detects FVGs (Very Aggressive → Very Defensive).
ForwardBars Number of candles to extend each FVG box forward.
FVGFilterEnabled Enable or disable advanced FVG filtering using ATR and price structure logic.
ShowDemandFVG Show or hide Bullish (Demand) FVGs.
ShowSupplyFVG Show or hide Bearish (Supply) FVGs.
ATRPeriod ATR period used for dynamic volatility-based filtering.
ShowInfo Display system info such as ATR value, sensitivity mode, and total FVG count on the chart.
DemandColor / SupplyColor Customize colors for each zone type for better visual separation.

Why Traders Choose FVG Detector Pro

  • Accurate and efficient imbalance detection.

  • Helps identify institutional footprints in the market.

  • Saves time and improves precision in your analysis.

  • Works on all assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, and Stocks.

  • Simple setup, yet professional-grade performance.

How to Use

  1. Attach FVG Detector Pro to any chart or timeframe.

  2. Adjust sensitivity and ATR settings to fit your trading style.

  3. Observe where price reacts to Fair Value Gaps — these zones often mark strong liquidity levels or continuation points.

  4. Combine with your price action or smart money concepts strategy for best results.

FVG Detector Pro brings clarity to price imbalances and helps you stay aligned with institutional order flow — without chart clutter or delay.


