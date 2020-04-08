Reincarnations

The Reincarnations trend indicator is used to determine the strength and direction of a trend and to find price reversal points. This tool scans the market looking for the correct entry. You can see and evaluate it yourself, perhaps it will suit you for a number of tasks related to forecasting price movements. It uses only price data and analytics to calculate entry points. Does not use auxiliary indicators. It has two parameters for customization.

Indicator setting.
  • Interval - price analysis interval.
  • Subterfuge - analysis correction interval.

The trend can be ascending (bullish trend) and decreasing (bearish trend). In most cases, the trend grows for a long time and falls sharply, but there are exceptions in everything. The price movement can be influenced by economic and political news. A trend is a stable direction of price movement. To find it, the indicator uses calculations designed to smooth out sharp fluctuations that do not affect the overall picture of price movement.

You should use the indicator as an additional one, that is, you need to use this indicator, for example, for the perfect display of price movements! The Reincarnations indicator is used in the forex markets. The indicator was created in order to display the trend in a visual form. One of the main definitions for monitoring the currency market is trend.
About
Tatiana Savkevych
