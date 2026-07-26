Session Flow Compass MT5

5

Session Flow Compass — Volume-Graded Session Breakout Indicator

Stop trading every breakout. Trade only the ones institutions are actually funding. Session Flow Compass builds your session range, then grades every breakout with real-time volume conviction — so you can tell a genuine expansion from a liquidity trap at a glance.

Launch Discount: just $30 for 2 purchases

*** Contact me for the setup guide and to join the "Session Flow Compass group" to share and compare experiences with other users.

Signals confirm on bar close — no repaint, no lag

Overview

Session Flow Compass is a MetaTrader 5 chart-window indicator that fuses two ideas most tools keep separate: session-range breakout structure and volume conviction analysis. It draws the Asian, London, or New York range automatically, watches for the post-session break, and then scores that break 0–100 before deciding whether it deserves an arrow or a trap warning. Built for intraday, scalper, and swing traders on Gold, Bitcoin, indices, and FX.

Key Features

🎯 Automatic Session Structure

  • Range Builder: Captures the session high and low from a precise sub-timeframe (M1 by default), then projects both edges to the day's end
  • Preset Sessions: One-click Asia / London / New York windows, or set fully custom server-time hours
  • Equilibrium Line: The 50% midline that separates the premium half of the range from the discount half

📊 Volume Conviction Engine

A weighted scoring algorithm evaluates every breakout candle across three factors:

  • Relative volume vs. its own moving average — 45% weight
  • Candle body strength (body as a share of range) — 30% weight
  • Close location in the direction of the break — 25% weight

The result is a single 0–100 conviction score, translated into an A / B / C grade so you instantly know a setup's quality.

🚫 Trap Detection

The feature basic breakout tools don't have. A break on empty volume — or a high-volume candle with a tiny body (absorption) — is flagged as a trap and drawn as a grey ✗ instead of an arrow. You see the failed break and the reason it failed, rather than a misleading buy/sell signal.

📈 Range Projection

  • Auto Targets: T1 and T2 projected as multiples of the range, drawn only from the side that broke with conviction
  • Edge Tags: Clean price labels on the range high and low for fast stop placement

📊 The Compass Panel

A horizontal heads-up ribbon that stays out of your price action:

  • Live metric cards: range size, both edges, current RVOL, and body/close percentages
  • 14-segment conviction meter that fills with the live score
  • Color-coded state plate: PRE SESSION → RANGE BUILDING → ARMED → LONG A / SHORT TRAP, and everything between

🔔 Smart Alert System

  • Multi-Channel: Terminal popup, push notification, and email
  • Grade Filter: Set a minimum Score/Grade so only quality breaks alert you
  • Trap Alerts: Optional — get warned about failed breaks too, or stay silent on them
  • Anti-Spam: One alert per side per session, de-duplicated so you're never spammed

What Sets Session Flow Compass Apart

Most breakout indicators mark every break identically, including the volume-empty ones that stop-hunt you minutes later. Session Flow Compass refuses to. Its volume engine gates the breakout engine: the range tells you where, the conviction score tells you whether it's real. That single gate is the difference between chasing every session break and taking only the ones with institutional participation behind them.

This is a decision-support tool, not a magic signal box. It shows you where the session structure sits and how much conviction is behind each break — you stay in control of the trade.

For EA Developers

Five buffers are exposed for iCustom integration, so you can build an Expert Advisor straight on top of it: signal code (+1 long / −1 short / ±2 trap), conviction score, break-bar RVOL, and the range high/low for automated stop placement.

Technical Specifications

  • Chart Compatibility: All timeframes (optimised for M5–H1 intraday)
  • No Repaint: Confirmed signals lock on bar close and never move
  • Resource Efficient: Throttled redraws with a minimal CPU footprint
  • Customizable: 40+ inputs across session, breakout rules, volume engine, projection, styling, and alerts

Recommended Settings

Symbol: XAAUUSD

Scalping (M1–M5-M15)

  • Session: Asia
  • Volume Look back: 20
  • Min Score: 65 (B-grade and better)

    Support & Updates

    • Regular updates for MT5 compatibility
    • Responsive technical support
    • Active community of session-breakout traders

    Trade the break that has volume behind it.

    Reviews 1
    Marian Pady
    212
    Marian Pady 2026.08.04 14:29 
     

    A very great indicator for session trading

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    Marian Pady
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    Marian Pady 2026.08.04 14:29 
     

    A very great indicator for session trading

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