Gekko RSI Plus

This is Gekko's Cutomized Relative Strength Index (RSI), a customized version of the famous RSI indicator. Use the regular RSI and take advantage two entry signals calculations and different ways of being alerted whenever there is potential entry or exit point.





Inputs

Period: Period for the RSI calculation;

Period for the RSI calculation; How will the indicator calculate entry (swing) signals:

1- Produces Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI entering and leaving Upper and Lower Levels Zones;



2- Produces Entry/Exit Signals for Swings based on RSI crossing up or down the middle line (50);

Plays a sound when there is a swing : set it as true and it will play a sound on the Metatrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points.

: set it as true and it will play a sound on the Metatrader Terminal every time there's a swing on the trend, indicating entry or exit points. Write Logs On Terminal Window : set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings;

: set it as true if you want the indicator to write logs on the Terminal's Experts tab for signal swings; Send Mobile Push Notifications : set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings;

: set it as true if you desire to receive Push Notification on the MetaTrader app on your mobile for signal swings; Send E-Mail Alerts: set it as true if you desire to receive e-mail alerts at the e-mail address configured on the terminal for signal swings;

Good Trades!

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