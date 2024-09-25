Log Returns Indicator

This LogReturnsIndicator.mq5 calculates and displays the logarithmic returns ("log returns") of the closing prices of a financial asset.



It computes the log-returns for each period using the formula:



log return=ln⁡(close[i]close[i−1])





This measures the relative variation between consecutive closing prices in logarithmic terms, a method often used in finance to analyze the returns of financial assets.

Benefits of Log Returns:



Logarithmic returns are preferred in certain financial analyses because they:



Are symmetric (losses and gains have the same relative importance).

Are additive over different periods (making it easier to accumulate returns over multiple periods).

Allow for better analysis in statistical models, such as the normal distribution.



In summary, this indicator helps traders or analysts visualize and analyze relative price variations on a logarithmic basis, which is useful for studies of volatility or the returns of a financial asset.

