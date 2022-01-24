ABCD Pattern Scanner

5

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

*** Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users.

Introduction

This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate.

The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to change direction. The idea is that you can buy when prices are low and sell when they are high. This indicator is easy to use with stop loss, entry point and take profits level. Entry point is based on checking candlestick pattern.

Main Features

  • Detect the best and  most successful patterns : AB=CD, Perfect ABCD
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan all charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4)
  • Use Fibonacci levels
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting


    • Input Parameters

    =========Scanner============

    • Scan All Charts – Scan all chart and all time frames
    • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
    • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all chart and all time frames after passing time
    • Method - choose how appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4 )

    =======Pattern Feature============

    • Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
    • Error Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage
    • Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

    =======Display/style Options============

    • Display Options – Display or do not display Percentage Lines, TP&SL levels
    • Pattern, Percentage Line, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm

      C Point Retracement       BC Projection
              0.382                          2.618
              0.50                            2.0
              0.618                          1.618
              0.707                          1.41
              0.786                          1.27
              0.886                          1.13


      Reviews 29
      forexsahar
      70
      forexsahar 2025.09.16 12:36 
       

      Excellent Indicator / Scanner. its help me identify my setups each day. great work author.

      Paul Daniels
      809
      Paul Daniels 2025.06.04 00:00 
       

      Great tool. Great helpful developer

      lukaszf
      42
      lukaszf 2025.04.26 07:12 
       

      This is a very useful indicator. I highly recommend it.

      Recommended products
      Chart Patterns Analyser
      Sami Chebbi
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
      Fibo Eminence Signal
      Ricky Andreas
      Indicators
      BONUS INDICATOR HERE :  https://linktr.ee/ARFXTools Trading Flow Using Fibo Eminence Signal 1️⃣ Wait for the Fibonacci to Auto-Draw The system automatically detects swings (from high to low or vice versa) Once the Fibonacci levels appear, the indicator sends an alert notification “Fibonacci detected! Zone is ready.” 2️⃣ Check the Entry Zone Look at the ENTRY LINE (blue zone) This is the recommended SELL entry area (if the Fibonacci is drawn from top to bottom) Wait for the price to enter
      Market Perspective Structure Indicator MT4
      Mykola Khandus
      Indicators
      Overview The Market Perspective Structure Indicator is a comprehensive MetaTrader indicator designed to provide traders with a detailed analysis of market structure across multiple timeframes. It identifies and visualizes key price action elements, including swing highs and lows, Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHOCH), internal structures, equal highs/lows, premium/discount levels, previous levels from higher timeframes, and trading session zones. With extensive customization opt
      Morning Star pattern ms
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Morning  Star  pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful indicator for Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay. Indicator   detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart:  Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Also its brother - bearish  " Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below). Indicator  " Morning Star pattern" is excellent to   combine with Support/Resistance Levels
      MovingFlatBreakout
      Stanislav Korotky
      Indicators
      This indicator monitors the market for a flat state and possible breakout. The flat state is detected as a predefined number of consecutive bars during which price fluctuates inside a small range. If one of the next bars closes outside the range, breakout is signaled. The indicator shows 3 lines: blue - upper bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; red - lower bound of flat ranges AND consecutive breakout areas; yellow - center of flat ranges (NOT including breakout areas). When a b
      Semaphore and ABC Pattern
      Stoyan Roev
      5 (5)
      Indicators
      The indicator places Semaphore points on the maximum and minimum of a higher, medium and lower period. It includes A,B,C Triangles for easier spotting of reversal chart pattern which occurs very frequently and has a very high success ratio. Both Semaphore and A,B,C Triangles have Alerts and Push notifications to a mobile device when they occur on the chart. These indicators are very useful for breakout trading and spotting support/resistance levels which gives good opportunities for positions.
      DoAid
      Samuel Akinbowale
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      DoAid DoAid indicator is a simple channel indicator with an advance timeframe correlation board. DoAid indicator: can be used with any instrument provided by your broker and MetaTrader, be it Currency , Commodity ,Stock, or Cryptocurrencies. DoAid indicator   can be used for swing, scalping and day trading. DoAid indicator   is also a multi time-frame indicator {MTF}. DoAid indicator can be used with any timeframe. It does not repaint.It does not repaint. When To Buy if the market price is
      Supply Demand new Strategy
      Mohamed yehia Osman
      Indicators
      This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
      Smart Price Action Concepts
      Issam Kassas
      4.75 (12)
      Indicators
      First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non-Repainting Non-Redrawing and Non-Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal for professional trading . [Online course] ,   and   [manual] The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focuses on Sm
      Candle Countdown With Alerts
      Georgiy Gazaryan
      Indicators
      We present you the indicator "Candle closing counter", which will become your indispensable assistant in the world of trading. That’s why knowing when the candle will close can help: If you like to trade using candle patterns, you will know when the candle will be closed. This indicator will allow you to check if a known pattern has formed and if there is a possibility of trading. The indicator will help you to prepare for market opening and market closure. You can set a timer to create a pre
      Daily Candle Predictor
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      Daily Candle Predictor is an indicator that predicts the closing price of a candle. The indicator is primarily intended for use on D1 charts. This indicator is suitable for both traditional forex trading and binary options trading. The indicator can be used as a standalone trading system, or it can act as an addition to your existing trading system. This indicator analyzes the current candle, calculating certain strength factors inside the body of the candle itself, as well as the parameters of
      Banks Binary Option For MT2Trading
      Anirut Mankong
      Indicators
      5 signal in 1  Product     TimeFrame   Recommend   1m-5m Banks Pro Binary Option is Indicator for binary option Can Use Manaul Trade or Robot on Platform  Mt2Trading  https://www.mt2trading.com/?ref=104    Time Trading   good work  EU US session    Recommend  Curency   EUR  GBP USD        careful   AUD JPY      Recommend  Martingale 2-5 Step   Recommend  set profit  1%-5%/Day Setting Brake  News Event High volatility   recommend  15-30 min Have Problem Contract Telegram @BinaryBanks  Email a
      Edge Finder 10
      Hassan Al-banna Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Abdullah
      Indicators
      (Strikingly Simple, Powerfully Profitable) Edge Finder i s your all-in-one visual trading assistant, designed to cut through the market noise and highlight high-probability trading opportunities at a glance. How It Works (The Core Idea): Instead of overloading your chart with complex numbers,  Edge Finder uses a unique, color-coded system to paint the market picture clearly. Trend & Momentum Visualization:  The indicator analyzes the market and dynamically colors the price bars. Specific colors
      WanaScalper MT4
      Isaac Wanasolo
      1 (1)
      Indicators
      A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
      Daily Trend Scalper
      Remi Passanello
      Indicators
      Daily Trend Scalper (DTS) This indicator is part of the   RPTrade Pro Solutions  systems. DTS  is a daily trend indicator using Price Action, Dynamic Support and Resistances. It's designed to be used by anyone, even the absolute beginner in trading can use it. NEVER repaints . Indications are given  from close to close . Designed to  be used alone , no other indicators are required. Gives you the trend and potential Take Profit at the beginning of the day. How does it work DTS   is using a br
      ProEngulfing
      Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
      4.5 (2)
      Indicators
      Pro Engulfing Indicator is professional indicator can detect qualified engulf patterns Free version of ProEngulfing is QuallifiedEngulfing By One Signal Limitation per day and less features Join Koala Trading Solution Channel in mql5 community to find out the latest news about all koala products, join link is below : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/koalatradingsolution MT5 version of this product is downloadable now : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/126366 Introducing ProEngulfing – You
      Intraday Levels Advanced
      Expert Lims S.L
      Indicators
      Intraday Levels shows intraday levels grid for intraday trading Shows a grid for the day levels, gives you a guide to know the trend and to measure intraday trades (stop-loss and take-profit). Parameters are: Levels Mode: Basic mode: Shows highest, lowest and middle levels. Advanced mode: Shows highest, lowest, middle and intermediate levels. Fibonacci mode: Shows session Fibonacci retracements levels. Momentum mode: Shows delayed Advanced levels to identify momentum. Smooth Period (Momentum m
      Gold Phoenix
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
      Happy Scalping Indicator
      Leandro Bernardez Camero
      Indicators
      This indicator was designed for aggressive scalping and quick entries in binary options , generating signals on every candle , so you can know exactly what is happening at all times. Join the Happy Scalping channel: MQL5 It does not repaint : the current candle's signal is generated in REAL TIME , which means it may change while the candle is still forming, depending on whether the price rises or falls compared to the previous candle's close. But once the candle closes , the signal color becom
      InSideBar Pattern
      Boonyapagorn Rodvattanajinda
      Indicators
      An “inside bar pattern”   is a two-bar   price action trading   strategy in which the inside bar is smaller and within the high to low range of the prior bar, i.e. the high is lower than the previous bar’s high, and the low is higher than the previous bar’s low. Its relative position can be at the top, the middle or the bottom of the prior bar. - Find Insidebar Patterns - Support all time frames - Returns parameters ( 0 = Upper Line , 1 = Lower Line )
      PinBar Pattern mk
      DMITRII GRIDASOV
      Indicators
      Crypto_Forex Indicator PINBAR Pattern for MT4, No repaint, No delay. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading. - Indicator detects PinBars on chart: - Bullish PinBar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - Bearish PinBar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). - With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. - Indicator "PINBAR Pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It i
      Naomi Binary Options
      Yaroslav Varankin
      Indicators
      The indicator is designed for trading binary options on small timeframes up to 15 m Easy to use does not need additional settings and can be used without additional filters Recommendations for trading When a signal appears (blue arrows pointing up), you need to consider the buy direction When a signal appears (the red line indicates the bottom), you need to consider the direction to sell To conclude a deal is on the candle where the signal for one candle came, if the signal turned out to be unpr
      Super Reversal Pattern
      Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
      Indicators
      Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
      Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
      Cao Minh Quang
      Indicators
      Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
      Atomic Analyst
      Issam Kassas
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a better edge in the market. Equipped with Advanced filters which help remove noises and false signals, and Increase Trading Potential. Using Multiple
      HC ARROW
      Cuong Pham
      Indicators
      The indicator shows you buy/sell signals and does not repaint. It works well with almost all pairs, while the best ones are GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURUSD. The product works better on H1 and H4. You can change the parameters in the inputs tab to get the best signals and the best trade results on each pair. You can enable/disable alerts when signal appears. The indicator is easy to use. Parameters barstrip & Sensitive: amount of bars to process the highest and lowest prices (relates to the internal l
      ON Trade Wolf Waves Patterns
      Abdullah Alrai
      Indicators
      This product is a part of  ON Trade Waves Patterns Harmonic Elliot Wolfe you can test free version on EURJPY from this link  Wolf Waves Indicator Discover Wolf Waves - Your Ultimate Trading Tool! Are you on the hunt for a powerful tool to spot Wolf Waves easily on any time frame? Look no further! Our Wolf Waves indicator does the job effortlessly. Here's why it's perfect for you: Key Features: Automatic Detection: Our Wolf Waves indicator finds key points and draws lines on your chart automati
      Owl smart levels
      Sergey Ermolov
      4.24 (37)
      Indicators
      MT5 version  |  FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator  is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as  Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds  the correct wave structure  of the market, and  Fibonacci levels  which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private
      Quantum Balance
      Adolfina Denysenko
      Indicators
      Quantum Balance is a modern arrow indicator that identifies key price reversal points in the market with high accuracy. It is based on a combination of WPR (Williams %R) and RSI (Relative Strength Index), which allows you to identify overbought/oversold moments and enter trades at points of maximum potential. The indicator analyzes price dynamics and market conditions, generating signals only when several confirming factors coincide. This reduces the number of false signals and increases tradin
      Buyers of this product also purchase
      Gann Made Easy
      Oleg Rodin
      4.83 (152)
      Indicators
      Gann Made Easy is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING TIPS, BONUSES  AND GANN MADE EASY EA ASSISTANT  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is
      Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
      Smc Blast Signal
      Mohit Dhariwal
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
      Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.79 (102)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you
      Scalper Inside PRO
      Alexey Minkov
      4.74 (69)
      Indicators
      An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
      Game Changer Indicator
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.67 (12)
      Indicators
      Game Changer is a revolutionary trend indicator designed to be used on any financial instrument to transform your metatrader in a powerful trend analyzer.  The indicator does not redraw and does not lag.  It works on any time frame and assists in trend identification, signals potential reversals, serves as a trailing stop mechanism, and provides real-time alerts for prompt market responses.  Whether you’re a seasoned, professional or a beginner seeking an edge, this tool empowers you to trade wi
      M1 Sniper
      Oleg Rodin
      4.89 (18)
      Indicators
      M1 SNIPER is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets a
      Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.43 (7)
      Indicators
      Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
      GOLD Impulse with Alert
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.64 (11)
      Indicators
      This indicator is a super combination of our 2 products  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  and  Currency Strength Exotics . It works for all time frames and shows graphically impulse of strength or weakness for the 8 main currencies plus one Symbol! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength acceleration for any symbols like Gold, Exotic Pairs, Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show  true currency strength accelerat
      Trend Screener
      STE S.S.COMPANY
      4.79 (95)
      Indicators
      Trend Screener Indicator --Professional Trend Trading & Market Scanning System for MetaTrader Unlock the true power of trend trading with Trend Screener Indicator — a complete multi-currency, multi-timeframe trend analysis solution   powered by Fuzzy Logic,Trend Pulse Technology  and advanced market structure algorithms.   Trend Screener transforms your MetaTrader platform into a professional-grade Trend Analyzer and Market Scanner, helping you identify high-probability trend opportunities, ear
      FX Volume
      Daniel Stein
      4.63 (38)
      Indicators
      FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
      Trending Volatility System
      Vitalyi Belyh
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
      Currency Strength Wizard
      Oleg Rodin
      4.84 (55)
      Indicators
      Currency Strength Wizard is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real str
      Trend indicator AI
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      5 (75)
      Indicators
      Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
      Trend Lines PRO
      Roman Podpora
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. What the indicator shows: Real shifts   trend (BOS lines) Once a signal appears, it remains valid! This is an important difference from indicators
      Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
      Bernhard Schweigert
      4.8 (20)
      Indicators
      New Year Trading Special – 50% OFF This dashboard is a very powerful piece of software working on multiple symbols and up to 9 timeframes. It is based on our main indicator (Best reviews:   Advanced Supply Demand ). The dashboard gives a great overview. It shows: Filtered Supply and Demand values including zone strength rating, Pips distances to/and within zones, It highlights nested zones, It gives 4 kind of alerts for the chosen symbols in all (9) time-frames. It is highly configurable for
      Katana Scalper Pro
      Yuki Miyake
      4 (4)
      Indicators
      MQL5マーケットの厳格な「第四条」ガイドラインに完全準拠した英語版の全文です。 MQL5では英語が主言語となるため、このテキストを説明文の冒頭（日本語より上）に配置することを強くお勧めします。専門的かつ冷静なトーンで作成しており、世界中のプロトレーダーに「技術的根拠のあるツール」として認識される構成になっています。 KATANA Scalper for MT4  Product Overview KATANA Scalper for MT4 is a high-performance technical analysis indicator optimized for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It is specifically engineered to address the two most significant challenges in short-term trading (scalping and day trading): Price Noise and Signal Lag . Utilizing a proprietary s
      Apollo SR Master
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Apollo SR Master is a Support/Resistance indicator with special features which make trading with Support/Resistance zones easier and more reliable. The indicator calculates Support/Resistance zones in real-time without any time lag by detecting local price tops and bottoms. Then to confirm the newly formed SR area, the indicator shows special signal which signalizes that the SR zone can be taken into consideration and used as an actual SELL or BUY signal. In this case the strength of the SR zone
      FX Power MT4 NG
      Daniel Stein
      4.95 (20)
      Indicators
      FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
      Smart Trend Trading System
      Issam Kassas
      Indicators
      New Update of Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] ,   [manual]   and   [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for   new   and   e
      Top Bottom Tracker MT4
      Rodrigo Arana Garcia
      Indicators
      Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the
      Super Arrow Indicators MT4
      Yan Zhen Du
      Indicators
      The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
      Adaptive Volatility Range
      Stanislav Konin
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
      Shogun Trade
      Yuki Miyake
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      SHOGUN Trade - Strategic Market Structure & Multi-Timeframe Dashboard Concept: The Commander’s Perspective In the battlefield of trading, getting lost in localized price fluctuations (noise) is the most significant risk to capital. SHOGUN Trade is engineered to elevate a trader's perspective from "reactive" to "strategic," providing a comprehensive overview of market structures across multiple time horizons. This system monitors seven timeframes (M1 to D1) simultaneously, quantifying market m
      Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard
      Mehran Sepah Mansoor
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      This dashboard shows the latest available harmonic patterns for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient / MT5 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays results on
      AW Breakout Catcher
      AW Trading Software Limited
      5 (14)
      Indicators
      Breakdowns of price levels, advanced statistics, TakeProfit calculation and 3 types of notifications. Benefits:  Do not redraw your results Signal strictly at the close of the candle False Breakdown Filtering Algorithm It goes well with any trending strategy. Works on all tools and timeseries Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator  Trading with AW Breakout Catcher in just three easy steps: Step 1 - Opening a position A
      M1 Arrow
      Oleg Rodin
      5 (19)
      Indicators
      M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. The Arrows DO NOT REPAINT and DO NOT LAG! The algorithm is based on the analysis of volumes and price waves using additional filters. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator
      F 16 Plane Indicator
      Ramzi Abuwarda
      Indicators
      Introducing the F-16 Plane Indicator, a cutting-edge MT4 tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience. Inspired by the unmatched speed and precision of the F-16 fighter jet, this indicator combines advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art technology to deliver unparalleled performance in the financial markets. With the F-16 Plane Indicator, you'll soar above the competition as it provides real-time analysis and generates highly accurate trading signals. Its dynamic features are engin
      RFI levels PRO
      Roman Podpora
      Indicators
      Indicator in advance   determines market reversal levels and zones , allows you to wait for the price to return to the level and enter at the beginning of a new trend, and not at its end. He shows   reversal levels   where the market confirms a change in direction and forms further movement. The indicator works without redrawing, is optimized for any instruments, and reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   TREND LINES PRO   indicator. Reversible structure scanner for all instrumen
      Forex Gump Laser
      Andrey Kozak
      Indicators
      Friends, we present to your attention our new Forex Gump Laser indicator. Since there are no designers in our team, but mainly mathematicians, financiers, programmers and traders, we did not make any special changes in the indicator design. In appearance, it resembles the usual Forex Gump. On the other hand, Forex Gump has become not just the name of an indicator, it is a brand. And we try to preserve the corporate identity in all its varieties. The whole essence of the indicator in its operatio
      More from author
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (33)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      The 1 2 3 Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (61)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! *** Contact me  to send you instruction  and add you in "123 scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The 123 Pattern Scanner indicator with a special enhanced algorithm is a very repetitive common pattern finder with a high success rate . Interestingly, this Winner in
      M W Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (9)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
      AI Next Level
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Experts
      BUY 1 EA, Get 1 EA FREE ( Gold Avatar EA is your gift)  The next generation G P T AI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from financial news, Sentiment Analysis , specific formula, Oscillators and indicators status and other unstructured data sources. This informati
      AI Swing EA Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
      Gold and Bitcoin Assistant MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in group for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Largest Market Cap belongs to Gold, Bitcoin and US30, So they have many traders and great for use in scalping. Gold and Bitcoin Assistant will earn profit on M5 time frames in Gold, Bitcoin and US30. Easy strategy comes from long years experiences, It is a piece of c
      M1 Signal Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (2)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
      Swing Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (6)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner   is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator st
      All Divergence Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.94 (16)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "All Divergences scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. All Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergences for
      QM Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (4)
      Indicators
      Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in it. RTM conc
      Swing Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.65 (23)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $35, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Swing scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Swing EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/124747 Introduction: Swing Scanner is the indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. The indicator studies sev
      Market Structure
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.86 (29)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Market Structure group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Market structure is important for both new and professional traders since it can influence the liquidity and price action of a market (Breakout and Retest). It’s also one of the most commonly used techniques to understand trends, identify potential reversal points, and get a feel f
      Head and Shoulder MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.6 (10)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** - Discount : it is not 50$, it is just 39$. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner in
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (7)
      Indicators
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near futur
      AI Swing MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Experts
      Introduction : AI Swing EA is a fully automated trader with Fixed SL and high win rate. It will be 200$, it is now just 49$. No Martingale, No Grid Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. The next generation OpenAI model quickly gained significant attention with its broad range of capabilities and versatility, We used its expertise in assisting prediction prices in formulating and applying improved trading strategies. Our AI core is capable of extracting data insights from
      RSI Divergences Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.77 (13)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "RSI scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullba
      M W Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (11)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "M W Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Double Top(M) and Double Bottom(W) is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns. Double Top resembles M pattern and indicates bearish reversal whereas Double Bottom resembles W pattern and indicates a bullish reversal that they have  high win  rate. The M W Scanne
      Trend Reversal MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (8)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trend lines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for trader
      Head and Shoulder Scanner Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** ***  Contact me to send you instruction and add you in "Head & Shoulders Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Head and Shoulders   Pattern  is a very repetitive common type of price reversal patterns.   The pattern appears on all time frames and can be used by all types of traders and investors.   The  Head and Shoulders  Scanner indicator  Scans All charts just by pressing
      Order Blocks Scan MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount : Only 4   of 5 copy  is 35$. ***   Contact me  to send you instruction   and add you in "Order Block group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The central banks and financial institutions mainly drive the market,   Order block is considered a market behavior that indicates accumulation of orders from banks and institutions, then   the market tends to make a sharp move(Imbala
      Market Heartbeats Meta5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      Market Heartbeat is in your hand! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free and add you in "Market Heartbeats group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction The Market Heartbeat indicator with a   special enhanced algorithm   (volume, money flow, cycle of market and a secret value) is a very repetitive trend finder with a high success rate .   Interestingly, this   Winner indicator   indicates that the trend has changed its direction or the end of a tre
      M1 Signal Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (3)
      Indicators
      **   All Symbols   x   All Time frames   scan just by pressing scanner button ** After 18 years of experience in the markets and programming, Winner indicator is ready. I would like to share with you! ***  Contact me to send you " Trend Finder indicator " free, instruction and add you in "M1 Signal Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: M1 Signal Scanner   is the indicator designed scalping M1 time frame to detect Small trend switching in the direction
      Wolfe Wave Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.64 (11)
      Indicators
      **  All Symbols  x  All Timeframes  scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Wolfe Wave Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: A Wolfe Wave is created with five-wave patterns in price. It shows supply and demand and a fight towards a balance price. T hese waves of price actions can help traders identify the boundaries of   the trend . Also  It helps forecast how the price will move in the near future
      QM Pattern Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.86 (7)
      Indicators
      Discount: It will be $39 for a week or for 2 purchases!  Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. QM (Quasimodo) Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and dem
      ABCD Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (12)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "ABCD scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate . The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to cha
      RSI Divergences Tester MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicators
      Introduction RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend. This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with
      FREE
      Harmonic Pattern Scanner
      Reza Aghajanpour
      4.75 (20)
      Indicators
      ** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Harmonic Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction Harmonic Patterns are best used to predict turning point. Harmonic Patterns give you high win rate and high opportunities for trade in during one day. This indicator detects the best and successful patterns base on Harmonic Trading books . The Harmonic Patterns Scanner Scans All ch
      Candle Scanner MT4
      Reza Aghajanpour
      Indicators
      * All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Candle Scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Candles tell their story. When looking at a candle, it’s best viewed as a contest between buyers and sellers. Candlestick patterns are used to predict the future direction of price movement. Candlesticks are an easy way to understand the price action. You can use candlesticks to decid
      FREE
      Diamond Pattern Scanner MT5
      Reza Aghajanpour
      5 (1)
      Indicators
      This is diamond! Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in group. Diamond Pattern is based on Read The Market(RTM) concepts. The purpose of this model is to face the big players of the market (financial institutions and banks), As you know in financial markets, big traders try to fool small traders, but RTM prevent traders from getting trapped. This style is formed in terms of price candles and presented according to market supply and demand areas and no price oscillator is used in i
      Filter:
      forexsahar
      70
      forexsahar 2025.09.16 12:36 
       

      Excellent Indicator / Scanner. its help me identify my setups each day. great work author.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      92254
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.09.16 17:02
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Paul Daniels
      809
      Paul Daniels 2025.06.04 00:00 
       

      Great tool. Great helpful developer

      Reza Aghajanpour
      92254
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.06.04 06:25
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      lukaszf
      42
      lukaszf 2025.04.26 07:12 
       

      This is a very useful indicator. I highly recommend it.

      Reza Aghajanpour
      92254
      Reply from developer Reza Aghajanpour 2025.06.04 06:26
      Thank you for your awesome feedback. ⛱️🏖️🥇🌹🙏
      Enjoy your trading.⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
      Hamidreza Namazi
      363
      Hamidreza Namazi 2025.03.31 06:47 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      ivaylo slavkov
      177
      ivaylo slavkov 2025.03.18 15:59 
       

      ABCD Scanner is very good indicator ,highly recommend !

      Jun Ito
      618
      Jun Ito 2024.05.30 09:22 
       

      I often win with EUR/JPY.

      HomayounT
      343
      HomayounT 2024.02.13 09:00 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      eltonmuskito
      25
      eltonmuskito 2024.01.05 14:48 
       

      Works great!

      harshad1692
      77
      harshad1692 2024.01.04 13:51 
       

      Thank you for this indicator.

      Ck.
      1046
      Ck. 2023.09.01 16:14 
       

      Great work and support by author.

      George Heck
      491
      George Heck 2023.08.30 00:51 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      TomTom225
      208
      TomTom225 2023.08.13 17:07 
       

      great pattern you should get, thanks Reza!

      Ich Khiem Nguyen
      1046
      Ich Khiem Nguyen 2023.05.28 18:46 
       

      Works very well. The indicator saves a lot of time. Classic patterns. It is recommended to trade in combination with trend trading

      peppe12345
      191
      peppe12345 2023.05.15 08:03 
       

      very good abcd scanner! im use it everyday

      Dominic Fernandez
      160
      Dominic Fernandez 2023.03.07 11:22 
       

      Reasonably priced and delivers good signals. A very responsive developer. Keep up the good work and looking forward to EA's.

      Chiedozie
      140
      Chiedozie 2023.01.17 19:45 
       

      This software is super amazing! thank you Reza, Im glad I purchased the software and the Author is also very helpful

      Christian Fuller
      128
      Christian Fuller 2022.11.15 13:34 
       

      Bought this yesterday and it’s great! Got a notification for a Bitcoin sell, paired my knowledge of Smart Money Concepts and caught a 200 point move. This is going to do me wonders! Thanks!

      tunck
      1204
      tunck 2022.08.22 10:09 
       

      Good indicator.

      Christian Alexander Foehl
      1853
      Christian Alexander Foehl 2022.08.13 12:37 
       

      This indicator is very helpful in trading, makes it much easier to search for patterns in the chart, the hit rate is amazing!

      Rodion Matveichuk
      805
      Rodion Matveichuk 2022.07.28 07:51 
       

      Great product, quality, cool. It's a pleasure to work with him.

      12
      Reply to review