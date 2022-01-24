ABCD Pattern Scanner

** All Symbols x All Timeframes scan just by pressing scanner button **

Introduction

This indicator scans AB=CD retracement patterns in all charts. The ABCD is the basic foundation for all harmonic patterns and highly repetitive with a high success rate.

The ABCD Scanner indicator is a scanner reversal ABCD pattern that helps you identify when the price is about to change direction. The idea is that you can buy when prices are low and sell when they are high. This indicator is easy to use with stop loss, entry point and take profits level. Entry point is based on checking candlestick pattern.

Main Features

Detect the best and most successful patterns : AB=CD, Perfect ABCD

Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator

Scan all charts button ( Forex, Crypto, Indices and commodities)

Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)

It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels

Candlestick check for the best entry point

Method to choose how appearing pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4)



Use Fibonacci levels



Sending the alert and push notification

Alert enable/disable base on your setting time

Adjust the pattern setting



Input Parameters =========Scanner============ Scan All Charts – Scan all chart and all time frames



Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate



Re-scan Timer – Re-scan all chart and all time frames after passing time



Method - choose how appearing a pattern : breakout(after breakout) or pattern(in leg 4 )



=======Pattern Feature============ Pattern Feature(Period, Deviation, Back step) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition



Error Rate – Maximum allowable error relative to pattern percentage



Wing length - Minimum distance between two legs in a pattern

=======Display/style Options============ Display Options – Display or do not display Percentage Lines, TP&SL levels



Pattern, Percentage Line, Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

========ALERT SETTINGS ========== Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification



How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert



Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts



Alert start/end time – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm

C Point Retracement BC Projection

0.382 2.618

0.50 2.0

0.618 1.618

0.707 1.41

0.786 1.27

0.886 1.13



