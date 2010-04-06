RSI Divergences Tester MT4

Introduction

RSI divergence is a main technique used to determine trend reversing when it’s time to sell or buy because prices are likely to drop or pick in the charts. The RSI Divergence indicator can help you locate the top and bottom of the market. This indicator finds Regular divergence for pullback the market and also finds hidden RSI Divergence to show continuing trend.

This indicator shows divergence on the RSI that is a strong hint for an excellent entry point and finds immediately with alarm and notification and also has stop loss, take profits and entry point with candlestick checking for easy trading.


Main Features

  • Detect the best and  most successful point of trend or reversal trend
  • Easy-to-use and user-friendly indicator
  • Scan just on AUDCHF/USDCHF chart.
  • Select and deselect time frames button for scan (M1,M5,M15,M30,H1,H4,D1,W1,MN)
  • It displays and pushes notification stop-loss, entry-point and take-profit levels
  • Candlestick check for the best entry point
  • Use Fibonacci levels 
  • Editable ceiling and floor RSI value
  • Sending the alert and push notification
  • Alert enable/disable base on your setting time
  • Adjust the pattern setting

All Divergences Scanner MT4

RSI Divergence Scanner MT4

MAC Divergence Scanner MT4

Input Parameters

=========Scanner============

  • Scan All Charts – Disable and scan just open AUDCHF/USDCHF chart.
  • Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate
  • Re-scan Timer – Re-scan AUDCHF/USDCHF chart in all time frames after passing time

=======Pattern Feature============

  • Pattern_Feature(Period, Deviation, Backstep) - Algorithm Parameters for pattern recognition
  • RSI Low sensitive –  RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is lower this number
  • RSI High sensitive – RSI Divergence algorithm checks when RSI is upper this number

=======Display/style Options============

  • Display_Options – Display or do not  TP & SL levels
  • Stop Loss/Take Profit levels and Breakout Style - Set the Fonts and colors of patterns

    ========ALERT SETTINGS ==========

    • Display Alert or Push Notification – Enable or disable Alert or Push Notification
    • How many candles are past a pattern – Maximum Number of candles Passed from a pattern to allow alert
    • Alert Buffer Size – Maximum save alert to prevent duplicate alerts
    • Alert start/end time  – Determine trading hours based on the computer clock to activate and deactivate the alarm
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    4.8 (104)
    Indicators
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    PZ Lopez Trend MT4
    PZ TRADING SLU
    Indicators
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    Oleg Rodin
    5 (38)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
    4.33 (6)
    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    5 (3)
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Indicators
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    Indicators
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    Reza Aghajanpour
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    4.75 (20)
    Indicators
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